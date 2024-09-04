Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Donald Trump loses bid to move New York hush money case to federal court

Donald Trump loses bid to move New York hush money case to federal court

The 78-year-old billionaire faces as long as four years behind bars in the hush money case, though a far shorter sentence or even probation is also possible

Donald Trump

New York state Justice Juan Merchan, who presided over Trump’s trial, will also consider the immunity argument | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Patricia Hurtado and Erik Larson
 
A US judge ruled that former President Donald Trump cannot transfer his New York hush-money case to federal court, a move that likely would have delayed his Sept. 18 sentencing until well after the November presidential election.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan said Tuesday that he didn’t have jurisdiction over the state-law case, in which Trump was convicted earlier this year. Hellerstein’s ruling is a strategic setback for Trump, who has repeatedly sought to delay the case until after the election.

Trump has argued that the US Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in July that presidents have broad immunity from criminal charges over official conduct in office meant his conviction should be dismissed, even though the hush money case related to his actions before he was president. He further contended that the issue should be decided by a federal court.

The former president argues the hush money trial was tainted by testimony and other evidence that would have been barred under the Supreme Court’s new immunity standard, while Manhattan prosecutors have said the high court ruling should have no impact on the jury verdict.

The 78-year-old billionaire faces as long as four years behind bars in the hush money case, though a far shorter sentence or even probation is also possible.

More From This Section

WhatsApp

SEC's WhatsApp probe expands as Moody's, S&P, Fitch hit with $48 mn fine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Russian missiles kill at least 51, injured over 200 in central Ukraine

Bond market

Global borrowing blitz led by blue chips selling $43 bn in bonds, loans

Donald Trump, Trump

Man arrested at Trump rally wanted to hang protest banner, say police

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Attempted jailbreak at Congo prison kills 129 people leading to chaos


Hellerstein, who last year rejected a previous Trump bid to transfer the case to federal court, said the high court ruling hadn’t altered his view.

“Nothing in the Supreme Court’s opinion affects my previous conclusion that the hush money payments were private, unofficial acts, outside the bounds of executive authority,” Hellerstein said in his decision. “Private schemes with private actors, unconnected to any statutory or constitutional authority or function of the executive, are considered unofficial acts.”

Moving the case to federal court would have been a potentially faster route for Trump to appeal his conviction to the Supreme Court. It would also give him an opportunity — if he wins the election — to order the Justice Department to drop the case, a power he doesn’t have over state cases.

New York state Justice Juan Merchan, who presided over Trump’s trial, will also consider the immunity argument. He has said he will rule by Sept. 16 on Trump’s motion to overturn his conviction.

Trump could also appeal Tuesday’s ruling, potentially dragging out the fight to transfer the case to federal court. Trump filed such an appeal when his motion to transfer the case to federal court was denied before trial, though he abandoned that appeal before it was decided.

The former president was convicted in May of falsifying business records tied to a scheme to conceal a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public just before the 2016 election. Daniels said she was paid to stay quiet about a sexual encounter she had with Trump a decade earlier. 

Also Read

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

US presidential campaigns prepare for intense sprint to Election Day

book

'At War With Ourselves': A must-read for a potential second Trump term

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran needs more than $100 billion in foreign investment: Prez Pezeshkian

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump prepares fresh round of attacks on 2020 election indictment

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris

Trump makes fresh personal attacks against Harris, calls her defective

Topics : Donald Trump US Supreme Court Lawsuits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon