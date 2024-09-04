Russian missiles kill at least 51, injured over 200 in central Ukraine

The Ukrainian President has also called for an investigation and expressed his thankfulness to the ones who have been helping following the Russian strike.(Photo: PTI)

At least 51 people were killed and more than 200 others injured in a Russian missile attack against a military educational facility in central Ukraine in one of the deadliest single attacks since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022, CNN reported, citing Ukraine's prosecutor general's office. Sharing a post on X, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed that he received information about a Russian strike in Poltava that targeted an educational institution and a nearby hospital, partially destroying one of the telecommunications institute's buildings. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He said, "I received preliminary reports on the Russian strike in Poltava. According to available information, two ballistic missiles hit the area."

Further Zelensky said in a statement that, "We say again and again to everyone in the world who has the power to stop this terror: air defense systems and missiles are needed in Ukraine, not somewhere in a warehouse."

The head of the Poltava region military administration, Filip Pronin, announced the latest death toll on Telegram, adding that that rescue crews continue to clear and search through the debris at the site. Pronin said authorities believe up to 18 more people may be under the rubble.

At least 10 residential buildings were damaged at the military educational institution, he added.

Moscow has not commented on the attack, but a well-known Russian military blogger Vladimir Rogov reported earlier on Tuesday that Russia struck a military school in Poltava.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences, Zelenskyy said, "People were trapped under the rubble.

The Ukrainian President has also called for an investigation and expressed his thankfulness to the ones who have been helping following the Russian strike.

"I ordered a full and prompt investigation into all of the circumstances of what happened. All necessary services are involved in the rescue operation. I am grateful to everyone who has been helping and saving lives from the very first moments following the strike," Zelenskyy said on X.

Speaking about the attack, President Zelenskyy repeated his call on Ukraine's Western allies to supply Kyiv with more air defences and lift restrictions on his country's military using their weapons to strike inside Russia, as pert CNN.

"Long-range strikes that can protect against Russian terror are needed now, not later. Every day of delay is, unfortunately, the death of people," he added.