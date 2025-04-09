Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 08:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump tariff plan: US Prez to announce levy on pharma imports soon

Trump tariff plan: US Prez to announce levy on pharma imports soon

The pharmaceutical sector was previously spared by the Trump administration in the last round of tariffs that were announced on April 2

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump further added that these tariffs will incentivise the drug companies to move their operations to the United States | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (IST) that the US will soon announce major tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, Reuters reported.  
 
Trump made these remarks while speaking at an event at the National Republican Congressional Committee. He further said that these tariffs will incentivise the drug companies to move their operations to the United States. “We're gonna tariff our pharmaceuticals ... we're going to be announcing very shortly a major tariff on pharmaceuticals," he told the gathering. 
 
It is worth noting that this announcement comes at a time when the previously announced "discounted" reciprocal tariffs by the Trump administration will come into effect starting April 9. The pharmaceutical sector was previously spared by the Trump administration in the last round of tariffs that were announced on April 2.
 
 
While Trump did not specify which countries are likely to be impacted by this new move, media reports suggest that India and China, the two major suppliers of generic drugs to the US, are likely to take a hit. 
 
The president also added that once they impose these tariffs, the companies will come rushing back to the US, owing to its large market share, further noting that once these tariffs are announced, the drug companies will leave other places, including China.
 
Earlier, on Tuesday (IST), Trump imposed additional 50 per cent tariffs on China, after it was asked to reduce the retaliatory tariff of 34 per cent. After the new additional tariffs, China's total tariffs are at 104 per cent. 
       

More From This Section

Pete Hegseth

China poses threat to Panama Canal, says US defense secretary Hegseth

accident

27 dead, 160 injured in roof collapse at nightclub in Dominican Republic

PremiumApple iPhone 16e

Trump tariffs: Apple iPhone 16 Pro prices in US could go up by nearly 30%

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

US considers adjusting port fee plan for Chinese vessels after pushback

Samsung

Samsung shares jump after strong Galaxy S25 smartphone sales boost profit

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs Trump administration Pharma industry BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiKKR vs LSG Live Score UpdatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon