Trump tariff plan: US Prez to announce levy on pharma imports soon

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (IST) that the US will soon announce major tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, Reuters reported.
Trump made these remarks while speaking at an event at the National Republican Congressional Committee. He further said that these tariffs will incentivise the drug companies to move their operations to the United States. “We're gonna tariff our pharmaceuticals ... we're going to be announcing very shortly a major tariff on pharmaceuticals," he told the gathering.
It is worth noting that this announcement comes at a time when the previously announced "discounted" reciprocal tariffs by the Trump administration will come into effect starting April 9. The pharmaceutical sector was previously spared by the Trump administration in the last round of tariffs that were announced on April 2.
While Trump did not specify which countries are likely to be impacted by this new move, media reports suggest that India and China, the two major suppliers of generic drugs to the US, are likely to take a hit.
The president also added that once they impose these tariffs, the companies will come rushing back to the US, owing to its large market share, further noting that once these tariffs are announced, the drug companies will leave other places, including China.
Earlier, on Tuesday (IST), Trump imposed additional 50 per cent tariffs on China, after it was asked to reduce the retaliatory tariff of 34 per cent. After the new additional tariffs, China's total tariffs are at 104 per cent.