27 dead, 160 injured in roof collapse at nightclub in Dominican Republic

We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble

President Luis Abinader wrote on X that all rescue agencies are working tirelessly to help those affected. | Photo: ANI/Representative

AP Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

At least 27 people died and 160 others were injured in the Dominican capital early Tuesday when the roof collapsed at an iconic nightclub where politicians, athletes and others were attending a merengue concert, authorities said.

Crews were searching for potential survivors in the rubble at the one-story Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, said Juan Manuel Mndez, director of the Centre of Emergency Operations.

We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble, he said.

Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi, was among the victims. Meanwhile, the injured include former Major League baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel, legislator Bray Vargas and merengue singer Rubby Prez, who was performing when the roof collapsed onto patrons, officials said.

 

His manager, Enrique Paulino, whose shirt was spattered with blood, told reporters at the scene that the concert began shortly before midnight, with the roof collapsing almost an hour later, killing the group's saxophonist.

It happened so quickly. I managed to throw myself into a corner, he said, adding that he initially thought it was an earthquake.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the roof to collapse.

Manuel Olivo Ortiz, whose son attended the concert but did not return home, was among those anxiously waiting outside the club known for its traditional parties held on Monday where renowned national and international artists perform.

We're holding on only to God,, Olivo said.

President Luis Abinader wrote on X that all rescue agencies are working tirelessly to help those affected.

We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred, he wrote.

Abinader arrived at the scene and hugged those looking for friends and family, some with tears streaming down their faces. He did not speak to reporters.

An official with a megaphone stood outside the club imploring the large crowd that had gathered to search for friends and relatives to give ambulances space.

You have to cooperate with authorities, please, he said. We are removing people.

At one hospital where the injured were taken, an official stood outside reading aloud the names of survivors as a crowd gathered around her and yelled out the names of their loved ones.

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

