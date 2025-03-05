Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 08:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'America no longer woke', says Donald Trump in big address to US Congress

'America no longer woke', says Donald Trump in big address to US Congress

Donald Trump US Congress address: The President said his administration has done more in the 43 days than most administrations accomplished in four years or eight years

US President Donald Trump | (Photo: Reuters)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

"America is back," said US President Donald Trump in his first address to the Congress after his return to the White House. Trump hailed the decisions taken in the first 43 days of his second presidency, ranging from renaming of Gulf of Mexico, border control, cost cutting, and making America "anti-woke."
 
As he began his address, Trump chanted "America is back," which was met by a loud cheer. He said that his administration has done more in the 43 days than most administrations accomplished in four years or eight years.
 
"Six weeks ago, I stood beneath the dome of this Capitol and proclaimed the dawn of the Golden Age of America. From that moment on, it has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action to usher in the greatest and most successful era in the history of our country," Trump said.
 
 
"America’s momentum is back. Our spirit is back. Our pride is back. Our confidence is back. And the American Dream is surging—bigger and better than ever before," he added. 

Trump on border control

Trump said within hours of taking the oath of office, he declared a National Emergency on the Southern Border and deployed the US military to "repel the invasion of our country."

"As a result, illegal border crossings last month were by far the lowest ever recorded," Trump said as he drew comparison with the ex-President Joe Biden. Calling him the "worst president in American history," Trump claimed that under Biden's presidency, there were hundreds of thousands of illegal crossings a month. 

Trump on 'woke agenda'

'Our country will be woke no longer', the President also added in his address. 
     
His address comes after a tumultuous first few weeks in the office. According to the White House, the theme of Trump's address is the “renewal of the American dream."
 
During the first few weeks of being in office, Trump has signed multiple executive orders, ranging from renaming 'The Gulf of Mexico' to 'The Gulf of America' and announcing tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, which came into effect on Tuesday. On Monday, he also announced a pause on all military aid to Ukraine after his fiery conversation with his counterpart Zelenskyy.
 

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

