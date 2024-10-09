Business Standard
Home / World News / Drone strikes another arms depot inside Russia, says Ukraine military

Drone strikes another arms depot inside Russia, says Ukraine military

The Russian military has also improved its drones' capabilities and expanded their use.

Israel strike

Ukrainian drone strikes another arms depot inside Russia, officials say Image: Bloomberg

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Ukrainian drone struck an important arms depot inside Russia, the Ukraine military said Wednesday, three weeks after another drone blasted a major Russian armoury and three days after a drone smashed into a key oil terminal in Russia-occupied Crimea.

The Tuesday night strike targeted an arsenal in Russia's Bryansk border region where missiles and artillery munitions were stored, including some that had been delivered by North Korea, a Ukrainian General Staff statement said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Hugely powerful glide bombs that have terrorised civilian areas of Ukraine and bludgeoned Ukrainian army defences were also kept at the arsenal, located 115 kilometres (70 miles) from the Ukrainian border, and some of the ammunition was stored in the open, it said.

 

Striking such arsenals creates serious logistical problems for the Russian army, thus significantly reducing (its) offensive capabilities, the statement said.

Russia is expending enormous amounts of ammunition as it makes its advantage in artillery shells felt on the battlefield in a war of attrition that is approaching its 1,000-day milestone next month.

Its slow but relentless drive deeper into Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region is stretching Ukraine's resources just as some of Kyiv's key Western partners are being distracted by domestic concerns and Middle East wars.

More From This Section

hurricane Milton captured from space

'Nothing short of astronomical:' Scary hurricane Milton captured from space

Nobel Prize Chemistry 2024

Google Deepmind CEO Hassabis among 3 winners of Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Cancer cells

Disparities between rich, poor nations in cancer drugs availability: Study

UK flag

UK auction house pulls Naga 'Human Skull' from online sale after outcry

google, google logo

Google loses final EU court appeal in $2.7 bn antitrust shopping case

Ukraine is building up its own arms industry, and authorities have identified drones as an important aspect of that.

Among the key areas identified are drones for our army, and this should be a supply that not only constantly increases in volume, but also evolves and develops in line with the demands of war, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address late Tuesday about weapons production.

The Russian military has also improved its drones' capabilities and expanded their use.

Russian drones targeted Ukraine's southern Odesa region for the third night in a row on Tuesday, injuring five people, regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said.

However, Ukraine's air defences have proved resilient against drones. The Ukrainian air force said Wednesday it shot down 21 out of 22 drones that Russia launched over three Ukrainian regions.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russian forces reach another key frontline city Toretsk: Ukraine military

strike, missile attack

Russian missile strike damaged vessel carrying grain in port, says Ukraine

Trade, container

Ukraine grain exports reach 11.2 MT so far this year, says Kyiv

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russian hypersonic missile hit 'area of' major air base, says Ukraine

Fire After Japan Tsunami

Fire breaks out at oil depot in Feodosia on Crimean coast of Black Sea

Topics : Ukraine Russia Strike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon