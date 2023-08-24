Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

EAM calls for implementation of 13A in Lanka for addressing minority issues

The remarks by Jaishankar came on Wednesday as he updated through a video message members of the India-Sri Lanka Parliamentary Friendship Association on bilateral relations

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar

Press Trust of India Colombo
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed hope for a reconciliation process that addresses the aspirations of the minority Tamil community in Sri Lanka for equality, justice and self-respect, as he highlighted the implementation of the 13 Amendment to the Constitution to achieve the objective.
The remarks by Jaishankar came on Wednesday as he updated through a video message members of the India-Sri Lanka Parliamentary Friendship Association on bilateral relations.
He also reiterated India's support for the preservation of Sri Lanka's multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, and multi-religious identity.
Jaishankar expressed hope for a reconciliation process that addresses the aspirations of the Tamil community for equality, justice and self-respect within the framework of a united and prosperous Sri Lanka. He highlighted a meaningful devolution of powers according to the 13th Amendment (13A) to the Constitution and early conduct of Provincial Council elections as being facilitative towards this objective, according to an official statement by the Indian High Commission in Colombo.
The 13A provides for the devolution of power to the Tamil community in Sri Lanka. India has been pressing Sri Lanka to implement the 13A which was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.
Jaishankar also delved into India's positive contributions to Sri Lanka's development, stability, and prosperity based on geographical proximity and shared democratic values between the two countries.

Also Read

Sri Lankan Prez to call all-party meet on implementation of 13A: Minister

Plan to privatise Sri Lanka Telecom delayed over national security concerns

Indian travel association to help in boosting tourist flow to Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan rupee shows appreciation against US Dollar in recent months

TN fishermen to meet EAM Jaishankar, seek release of boats seized by Lanka

Sandwich chain Subway agrees to sell itself to Arby's owner Roark Capital

Chandrayaan-3 on Pak media's front-page, politician calls it 'great moment'

Sunak apologises for inadvertent code breach over wife Akshata's shares

Niger junta's 3-year plan is a 'provocation,' says West African bloc

Will strengthen grouping, says PM Modi as Brics adds 6 countries to group

He highlighted the swift and substantial response by India to the economic challenges faced by Sri Lanka over the past year, exemplifying India's commitment to the Neighbourhood First' policy. EAM emphasised that the financial assistance of approximately USD 4 billion extended by India was unprecedented in both magnitude and swiftness, surpassing the response of international institutions and bilateral partners, the statement said.
The economic crisis in Sri Lanka triggered by forex shortages forced the public into the streets which led to the ouster of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Jaishankar elaborated on India's vision of fostering long-term and sustainable solutions, mentioning collaborative efforts to address Sri Lanka's energy requirements through grid connectivity and a Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants (POL) pipeline. He highlighted the potential of renewable energy and regional economic activities, including the Trincomalee hub, for mutual benefit.
On regional security, Jaishankar reiterated India's "Security and Growth for All in the Region" (SAGAR) outlook and its expression through forums such as the Colombo Security Conclave, the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), the statement said.
The address by Jaishankar served as a "reminder of the enduring friendship between India and Sri Lanka and reinvigorated the commitment to strengthen ties for the mutual benefit of both nations and the broader region," the high commission said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar sri lanka Tamil Nadu

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon