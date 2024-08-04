Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolts Taplejung region in eastern Nepal

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the Taplejung district in eastern Nepal on Sunday, authorities said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, they added.
According to the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of the quake was at Ankhop.
The tremor, recorded at 4:04 PM, was also felt in neighbouring Panchthar district, it said.
