Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude jolts Taplejung region in eastern Nepal

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of the quake was at Ankhop

Nepal_Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the Taplejung district in eastern Nepal on Sunday, authorities said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, they added.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of the quake was at Ankhop.
The tremor, recorded at 4:04 PM, was also felt in neighbouring Panchthar district, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Peru's Arequipa region, no deaths reported

Earthquake 2,500 years ago could have changed Ganga's course: Study

'Unusual temperatures, gas levels seen in days before Turkey earthquakes'

Quake of 4.8 magnitude in South Korea cracks walls, leaves minor damage

Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spewing red lava, dark clouds into sky

Topics : Earthquake earthquakes Nepal eathquake Nepal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon