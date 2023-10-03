Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad, informs NCS

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at 16:29:08 (IST) on Tuesday. According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 16:29:08 IST, Lat: 36.54 & Long: 71.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 85km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," posted NCS on X.

Earlier, on September 16, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan's Fayzabad, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at 10:58:08 (IST) on Saturday. According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 90 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 16-09-2023, 10:58:08 IST, Lat: 36.63 & Long: 71.67, Depth: 90 km , Location: 112 km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS had posted on X.

Also Read Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts southwest Fayzabad in Afghanistan Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude, 150 km depth jolts Afghanistan, no casualties Morocco quake kills over 2K; here are the deadliest earthquakes in history Earthquake-struck Morocco to spend nearly $12 billion on recovery Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing 11, toss result, streaming 'Will be back at defence table', says Trump as fraud trial gets intense R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine: What it is, and when will it roll out? British govt hikes student visas by GBP 127 effective from this week Shoppers flee shopping mall in Bangkok after hearing reports of gunshots Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, Anne L'Huillier win Nobel Prize in Physics

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. NCS maintains a National Seismological Network of 155 stations each having state-of-the-art equipment.