Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Pakistan, no casualties reported

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Pakistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

ANI Asia
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Pakistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to NCS, the tremors were felt at 12:57 am (IST). The NCS said that the depth of earthquake was recorded at 190 kilometers.
In a post on X, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 17-02-2024, 00:57:09 IST, Lat: 35.67 & Long: 71.90, Depth: 190 Km, Location: Pakistan."
No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details are awaited.

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

