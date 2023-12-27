Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Cold Moon 2023: Early risers in India witness the Long Night Moon

The early risers of India witnessed the longest and the last full moon called Cold Moon in the early morning today. The cold Moon will be there till the evening of December 27

Cold Moon

Cold Moon

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For all the skywatchers in India, today early risers got to witness the spectacular final full moon of the year 2023, popularly known as Cold Moon.

The term Cold Moon is derived from Native American and European traditions describing the frigid conditions of December when winter's grip tightens.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Cold Moon is considered to be the longest and the last full moon of the year, which illuminated the sky on December 26, 2023.

What is the Cold Moon?

The Cold Moon is a celestial event when the moon will be 99.5 per cent visible, where the term is derived from Americana and European events.

The Cold Moon also called 'Long Night Moon' refers to the length of nights in the December month with around 15 hours of darkness per night during most of the month.

When to watch Cold Moon?

The spectacular event took place on December 27, at 6.03 am, which offered a mesmerising view for early risers. However, the cold moon started on the evening of December 26, 2023.

The best view of the Cold Moon was experienced in places where the pollution was light with a clear eastern horizon. The moon appears full and can be seen with the naked eye from the night of December 26 and this will continue till the evening of December 27.

As already mentioned, the best time to watch the Cold Moon is in the early morning hours, and the moon will have a splendid sight through the night.

Cold Moon of 2023

The final cold moon of 2023 is special as it rises higher in the sky as compared to other full moons and offers ample opportunities for observation.

It is also the longest night moon coinciding with the winter solstice, allowing for extended viewing times during long cold nights. 

Observers can choose to look for the moon amidst the backdrop of the season's brightest constellations. The brilliance of the moon may outshine prominent stars such as Betelgeuse in Orion and Capella in Auriga should still be visible.

Also Read

Christmas 2023: Know the importance of lighting candles on Christmas

Merry Christmas 2023: History, significance, top 50 wishes, quotes to share

Top 5 Christmas movies of 2023 to watch this winter with your family

10 Decoration Ideas on Christmas Evening and why they are important

Merry Christmas 2023: History, Importance, Traditions, Common Rituals

China's Wagner? Country hires private security to protect foreign assets

Pak media criticises govt for crackdown on Baloch long march protesters

Japan to resume world's largest nuclear power plant Kashiwazaki-Kariwa

Beijing records longest cold wave since 1951; snowfall, temperature ease

Taiwan's presidential frontrunners clash over future of trade with Beijing


As 2023 is about to end, the natural phenomenon of the Cold Moon has been integral to tracking the change of months and seasons since ancient times.

Topics : moon A Full Moon Night India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon