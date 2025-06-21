Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 09:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Eight dead, 13 injured as hot-air balloon catches fire, crashes in Brazil

Eight dead, 13 injured as hot-air balloon catches fire, crashes in Brazil

Thirteen people survived and were taken to hospitals, Santa Catarina's military fire brigade said, adding that 21 people were on board including the pilot

Hot air balloon, Kullu

Thirteen people survived and were taken to hospitals. | Representational

AP Rio De Janeiro
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A hot-air balloon caught fire and tumbled from the sky on Saturday in Brazil 's southern state of Santa Catarina, killing eight people, firefighters said.

Footage shared by local news outlet G1 showed billows of smoke coming from the balloon in flames as it hurdled towards the ground. 

 

Thirteen people survived and were taken to hospitals, Santa Catarina's military fire brigade said, adding that 21 people were on board including the pilot.

Last Sunday, a balloon fell in Sao Paulo state, killing a 27-year-old woman and injuring 11 others, G1 reported.

Praia Grande is a common destination for hot-air ballooning, a popular activity in some parts of Brazil's south during June festivities that celebrate Catholic saints such as Saint John.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Tulsi Gabbard

After Trump's 2nd rebuke, Tulsi Gabbard says Iran could build bomb soon

Iran

US urges citizens to avoid Iraq travel amid rising Iran-Israel conflict

Iran Flag

A woman tried to call her mom in Iran; a robotic voice answered the phone

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Sheltering in a bunker, Iran's Supreme Leader names potential successors

Brics

Brics envoys push for anti-terror unity, trade in local currencies

Topics : Brazil Accidents crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon