close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Elizabeth Holmes loses final bid to stay out of prison in fraud conviction

Theranos Inc. founder will soon have to report to prison to begin her 11 1/4-year sentence after she was convicted by a jury last year of defrauding investors

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 8:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Joel Rosenblatt
Elizabeth Holmes lost her final request to remain free on bail while she appeals her fraud conviction.
 
The ruling Tuesday by the US Court of Appeals in San Francisco means the Theranos Inc. founder will soon have to report to prison to begin her 11 1/4-year sentence after she was convicted by a jury last year of defrauding investors in the blood-testing startup.
Holmes had won a brief pause delaying the start of her prison term while the appeals court considered her request. The appeals panel upheld the lower-court judge who presided over Holmes’s trial and denied her request for bail. She can still pursue her appeal of her conviction, but must do so from prison.

Former Theranos President Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani’s similar request was also denied. He reported to prison last month to begin his 13-year sentence.
The case is USA v. Holmes, 18-cr-00258, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

Also Read

Elizabeth Holmes appeals her Theranos fraud conviction, prison term

Committed to security of diplomatic facilities, says US condemning attack

Authorities order evacuations in California as deadly storm pounds state

Elizabeth Holmes faces years in prison for her crimes in Theranos collapse

Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison for Theranos Fraud

Australia cancels Quad meeting in Sydney after Biden postpones visit

LIVE: Congress decision on Karnataka CM likely today, may split terms

Billion new ACs will save lives from soaring temps but will cook the planet

Elon Musk criticises working from home as 'morally dubious practice'

Biden to cut short Asia-Pacific trip due to debt ceiling stalemate: Reports

Topics : USA Theranos

First Published: May 17 2023 | 8:25 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Elizabeth Holmes loses final bid to stay out of prison in fraud conviction

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Top headlines: Record dividend for Tata Sons, govt testing for cough syrup

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
2 min read

Q4 profit more than doubled on soaring demand, says Oberoi Realty

Project pipeline to keep revenue trajectory strong for Oberoi Realty
2 min read

Biden to cut short Asia-Pacific trip due to debt ceiling stalemate: Reports

Joe Biden
2 min read

Millions of children at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, Bangladesh: UNICEF

children's books
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs over next 3 yrs in new CEO's turnaround plan

Vodafone Group Plc
3 min read

EU urged to crack down on imports of Indian fuels made with Russian oil

Photo: Reuters
2 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

Elon Musk criticises working from home as 'morally dubious practice'

Elon Musk
1 min read

Morgan Stanley weighs 7% cut in Asia-Pacific investment banking workforce

Morgan Stanley
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon