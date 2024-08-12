Elon Musk-Donald Trump 'unscripted' interview airs soon: Check date & time

Donald Trump passes SpaceX CEO Elon Musk before watching the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying two NASA astronauts to the ISS, Florida, in May 2020. (Photo: Reuters)

Billionaire Elon Musk has announced that his ‘unscripted’ interview with US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is set to air on Monday at 8 pm (Eastern time).

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk confirmed the details of the interview that he had first announced a week ago. Musk promised that the interview would be "highly entertaining" as it is going to be "unscripted" with no limits on subject matter.

A major topic of their discussion is expected to be Trump’s harrowing assassination attempt in July, during which he survived a gunshot wound to his right ear after being targeted at a Pennsylvania election rally.

What time will the Elon Musk-Donald Trump interview air in India?

Flashbacks to Elon Musk- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis interview

Before Trump, his former Republican rival for the race, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, had joined Musk’s platform in May last year, to announce his official candidacy. However, the hour-long interview broadcast on X, which was supposed to be intended as a formal launch for the DeSantis campaign, turned out to be chaotic due to persisting technical glitches.

The broadcast kept losing sound, and users reported issues such as being unable to join the streaming or being dropped from it abruptly.

To be clear, DeSantis withdrew from the presidential race in January, endorsing Trump for the Republican nomination. After DeSantis’ exit, Trump was left to compete against Nikki Haley, the Indian-origin politician and former UN Ambassador. However, Haley also withdrew her candidacy in March.