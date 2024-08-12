Statues of Pakistan Army's 1971 surrender defaced in Bangladesh: See photos

Before and after condition of the vandalised statues at the 1971 Shaheed Memorial Complex, Mujibnagar. (Photo: Shashi Tharoor)

The iconic statues in Bangladesh commemorating the 1971 surrender of the Pakistan Army, which symbolise the liberation of the country, have been destroyed by vandals, images surfaced on social media over the weekend shows.





This act of vandalism comes amid the ongoing violence in Bangladesh, where more than 500 people have been killed in the unrest that began mid-July and resulted in the collapse of Sheikh Hasina government last Monday.

The statues were erected at the 1971 Shaheed Memorial Complex, Mujibnagar to commemorate the pivotal moment in 1971 war when the Pakistan Army surrendered to the allied forces, leading to the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan rule.

Liberation War Memorial Complex significance

Historically, Mujibnagar holds an immense significant place in Bangladesh as it is the site where the swearing in ceremony of the first provisional government had taken place.

The Liberation War Memorial Complex is home to many such sculptures of historical significance including Bangladesh’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, popularly known as Bangabandhu’s historic March 7 speech, the local government’s official website explains. Sculptures depicting the swearing in of the Mujibnagar government are also among key tourist attractions.

Shashi Tharoor reacts to the incident

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor denounced the vandalism and attributed it to anti-India agitators. “This (attack) follows disgraceful attacks on the Indian cultural centre, temples and Hindu homes in several places, even as reports came in of Muslim civilians protecting other minority homes and places of worship,” Tharoor said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

Sad to see images like this of statues at the 1971 Shaheed Memorial Complex, Mujibnagar, destroyed by anti-India vandals. This follows disgraceful attacks on the Indian cultural centre, temples and Hindu homes in several places, even as reports came in of Muslim civilians… pic.twitter.com/FFrftoA81T August 12, 2024

He further urged the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus to take urgent steps to restore law and order in the country and noted that India stands with Bangladesh at such a time. “...such anarchic excess can never be condoned,” he said.

The Yunus government took charge of the country on Thursday last week, hoping to quell the anger of the demonstrators and restore order in the violence-torn region. Notably, the protesting police officers in Bangladesh have agreed to end their strike following assurances from the new government, a development that could help stabilise law and order.