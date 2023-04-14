close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform passes constitutional test

Macron and his government will hope such an outcome would discourage further trade union-led protests, which have at times turned violent

Reuters
Macron, Emmanuel Macron

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 11:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

French President Emmanuel Macron's flagship pension reform passed a crunch constitutional test on Friday, BFM TV reported.
The legislation, which pushes the age at one can draw a full pension to 64 from 62, is deeply unpopular in France and has triggered huge protests. But in what will be a huge relief to Macron and his government, the country's Constitutional Council gave its green light on increasing the retirement age, BFM said, adding that it did not know at this stage if there were some minor caveats. Macron and his government will hope such an outcome would discourage further trade union-led protests, which have at times turned violent. "The country must continue to move forward, work, and face the challenges that await us," Macron said earlier this week. But hardline unions and the opposition had warned they will not back down and have 
urged Macron not to promulgate it. 

IMF has adequate resources, but needs quota reform: Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that the International Monetary Fund has adequate resources to deal with global financing challenges but needs to follow through with “fair and simple” shareholding reforms that reflect the economic size of its member countries. Yellen also said in a statement to the IMF’s steering committee that she wanted the World Bank to implement further reforms to scale up lending for climate and other global needs on a rolling basis ahead of the IMF and World Bank’s annual meetings in October in Marrakech, Morocco. 

Also Read

France's Macron calls for 'European sovereignty' during Netherlands visit

Pope, French President Macron meet at Vatican; Ukraine concerns loom large

Biden hosts his french counterpart Macron amid friction over US climate law

Macron calls on France, Germany to become pioneers of Europe refoundation

Emmanuel Macron says 'immensely proud' that France in Fifa World Cup final

UAE assures Pakistan of $1-billion loan to revive IMF relief deal

US banking goliaths report bumper profits amid turmoil, beat estimates

Recovery prospects for economy fragile owing to Russia's war: ECB chief

EPA predicts 67% of US vehicle sales will have to be electric by 2032

US retail sales post second straight monthly drop, factory output falls

Topics : Emmanuel Macron | France

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 11:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon