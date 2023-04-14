close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US banking goliaths report bumper profits amid turmoil, beat estimates

The banks' earnings were bolstered by higher interest rates, which allowed them to charge more for loans above what they pay out on deposits

NYT
Wall Street

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Despite tenuous times for the banking industry, some of the largest US lenders reported banner first-quarter earnings on Friday that easily exceeded investor expectations. And even as they warned that credit could become more scarce and expensive, they said that the economy was proving resilient so far.
The banks’ earnings were bolstered by higher interest rates, which allowed them to charge more for loans above what they pay out on deposits. The robust reports were also a reflection that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month appear to have strengthened the biggest banks by driving customers toward larger institutions perceived to be more stable. JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank, reported revenue that rose virtually across the board, helping it pull in $12.6 billion in profit, a 52 percent jump from the same quarter a year earlier. Its customer deposits rose slightly in the first quarter from the previous quarter, with inflows picking up in particular after smaller competitors saw depositors pull cash en masse, the bank said.“We had a rough spell in March, but things are looking better now,” said JPMorgan’s chief financial officer, Jeremy Barnum. 

Citigroup, the country’s third-largest lender, reported a profit of $4.6 billion in the first quarter, up 7 percent from the same period last year and well ahead of forecasts. Revenue jumped 12 percent from the previous year, which came “despite the tumultuous environment for banks,” Jane Fraser, the bank’s chief executive, said in a statement. The bank’sdeposits fell 3 percent from the previous quarter.
Wells Fargo also surpassed analysts’ expectations, reporting a profit of nearly $5 billion in the first quarter, a 32 percent increase from a year ago. Rising interest rates lifted the bank’s earnings as its loan portfolio grew, led by gains in personal lending and higher credit-card balances.'

©2023 The New York Times News Service

Chart

Also Read

In a U-turn, outstanding NRI deposits rise in October, shows RBI data

Flows into NRI deposits surge in April-Sept, but outstanding amount falling

Banks likely to post robust Q4 numbers; profit may hit record high in FY23

BofA gets more than $15 bn in deposits after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Relief over Credit Suisse deal crumbles as focus shifts to bond risks

Recovery prospects for economy fragile owing to Russia's war: ECB chief

EPA predicts 67% of US vehicle sales will have to be electric by 2032

US retail sales post second straight monthly drop, factory output falls

Twitter partners with Israeli company, users can soon trade stocks, crypto

Boom Up Korea 2023: Come, invest in India urges Vedanta's Akarsh Hebbar

Topics : US banks | bank deposits

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon