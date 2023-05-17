close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Erdogan vows 'greater victory' in upcoming Turkish presidential runoff

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to win "a greater victory" in the runoff presidential election on May 28.

IANS Ankara
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 9:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to win "a greater victory" in the runoff presidential election on May 28.

"Now is the time to crown the success we achieved on May 14 with a greater victory," Erdogan said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"We have already started working for the May 28 election," he added.

Turkey's election watchdog announced on Monday a runoff is scheduled for May 28 as no presidential candidate secured more than 50 per cent of vote in the initial round, Xinhua news agency reported.

Erdogan led with 49.51 per cent, his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu gained 44.88 per cent, and Sinan Ogan, the third candidate, had 5.17 per cent, according to Ahmet Yener, head of the Supreme Election Board.

After the second round of polls between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu on May 28, the one who secures more votes will be the next Turkish President, according to Turkish law.

Also Read

Turkish President Erdogan tells Sweden: Don't expect support for Nato bid

Turkey Elections: Prez Erdogan, Opposition prepare for runoff poll phase

Turkish President Erdogan vows to sharply ease inflation next year

Turkey heads into runoff election as Erdogan falls short of majority

Turkey's annual inflation fell to 64.27% in Dec 2022 due to base effect

Japanese govt greenlights household electricity price hike by 7 power firms

China sees record-high youth unemployment rate at 20.4%, likely to worsen

US State Dept condemns arrest of its former consulate employee in Russia

Here's how much wealth you need to join the richest 1% across globe

Pak: One killed, 7 injured after police officer opens fire at girls school

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

First Published: May 17 2023 | 9:14 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Run by half-engine govt, Odisha suffers from governance deficit: Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan
2 min read

UN General Assembly declares Nov 26 as World Sustainable Transport Day

UNGA
1 min read

Erdogan vows 'greater victory' in upcoming Turkish presidential runoff

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Japanese govt greenlights household electricity price hike by 7 power firms

Power, Electricity
1 min read

Jindal Steel's Q4 profit down 70% as prices fall, cost of raw material rise

Steel
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs over next 3 yrs in new CEO's turnaround plan

Vodafone Group Plc
3 min read

Elon Musk criticises working from home as 'morally dubious practice'

Elon Musk
1 min read

EU urged to crack down on imports of Indian fuels made with Russian oil

Photo: Reuters
2 min read

Billion new ACs will save lives from soaring temps but will cook the planet

ACs, Air Conditioners
8 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon