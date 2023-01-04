JUST IN
Oil dives 3.5%, trade choppy on worries about China, global economy
Singapore's GDP growth slows down to 3.8% in 2022 compared to 7.6% in 2021
Australia's housing prices mark largest annual decline of 5.3% since 2008
Israel's central bank raises interest rate to 3.75%, highest since 2008
India-US relationship can define 21st century: Congressman Ro Khanna
China's economy ends year in major slump as Covid infections surge
Pakistan witnesses 28% increase in terror attacks in 2022: Report
Recession will hit a third of world this year, warns IMF chief Georgieva
Pakistan will default if it doesn't enter IMF programme, warns Imran Khan
Indians help Singapore cross 6 mn visitors mark, record best tourism year
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Twitter to ease 3-yr ban on political advertising in continued policy shift
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Turkey's annual inflation fell to 64.27% in Dec 2022 due to base effect

Turkey's annual inflation fell sharply to 64.27 per cent in December 2022 due to a base effect, official data has revealed

Topics
Turkey | Inflation

IANS  |  Ankara 

Turkey, Erdogan, Istanbul
Photo: Bloomberg

Turkey's annual inflation fell sharply to 64.27 per cent in December 2022 due to a base effect, official data has revealed.

The decline was in line with expectations and owed largely to the statistical effect of the high base in the same month of 2021, reports Xinhua news agency citing the the Turkish Statistical Institute as saying.

Consumer prices increased by 1.18 percent in December from the previous month, according to the Institute.

In the last report of the Turkish central bank, the year-end inflation expectation was 65.2 per cent.

The annual producer price index, which was 136 per cent in November, downed to 97.72 per cent in December.

Inflation in Turkey hit nearly 85.5 per cent, a 24-year high, in October 2022 after rising for 17 months, and dropped slightly in November to 84.39.

Turkish households have seen a sharp decline in their purchasing power despite government anti-inflation measures and salary increases.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan supports low-interest rates in the hope of boosting economic growth and employment.

The monetary policy has weakened the Turkish lira by more than 50 per cent since September 2021 and fueled a flight from the currency.

Erdogan, who is seeking another term in office in this year's elections, has repeatedly defended his unconventional economic policies, promising that the country will "overcome" the inflation problem in the new year.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Turkey

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 11:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU