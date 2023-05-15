

This election is being viewed as a crucial referendum on Erdogan's increasing authoritarian style of governance. Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not secure any outright majority in Sunday's election, setting the stage for a runoff vote with the Opposition's Kemal Kilicdaroglu of Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi (CHP) (translated to Republican People's Party in English) on May 28.



What are runoff elections? This election will not only determine the future of leadership in Turkey but also the nation's stance on issues such as secularism, democracy, and key international relations as well as, also addressing major issues within the country such as the cost of living crisis.



Turkey's election board showed Erdogan leading with 49.49 per cent, after 91.93 per cent of ballot boxes were opened. Kilicdaroglu had 44.49 per cent of the votes and the remaining were secured by Sinan Ogan, the leader of the ATA Alliance party. Turkish election law stipulates that if no candidate receives 50 per cent of the votes, the leading two candidates will have to participate in a direct contest, called a runoff election. Even though Erdogan gained the most votes on Sunday, May 14, this is not enough for his re-election as President.

Also Read Turkey Elections: Prez Erdogan, Opposition prepare for runoff poll phase Direct damages of Turkiye earthquakes equivalent to 4% of GDP: World Bank From China in 1556 to Turkey in 2023: Most destructive earthquakes ever High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections Cyclone Mocha: Nearly 2,000 people affected in southern Sri Lanka Jaishankar attends India Trilateral Forum as part of Sweden visit Court to hear Imran Khan's bail plea on Tue; grants bail to his wife Ex-Pak PM Imran reaches HC to seek bail in cases related to violence Pakistan SC urges govt, opposition to hold talks on holding elections



Erdogan continues to be confident of his victory and continuing his two-decade-long rule over Turkey, despite not securing the majority in the first round, which shows a significant drop in public confidence. Ogan, with the remaining 5.3 per cent votes could play a decisive role in the runoff, depending on the candidate he chooses to endorse.



According to the Opposition, the AKP was lodging objections to delay the release of the complete results and that the authorities were publishing the results in a manner that artificially inflated Erdogan's vote count. Kilicdaroglu has accused Erdogan's party, AKP, of meddling with vote counting and the reporting process while telling his supporters to remain optimistic about the final outcome.