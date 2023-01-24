JUST IN
Moroccan lawmakers denounce European Parliament criticism, reconsider ties
Turkish President Erdogan tells Sweden: Don't expect support for Nato bid

Those who allow such disgraceful acts in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm can't expect good news from us on NATO membership: Erdogan

Topics
Tayyip Erdogan | Turkey | Sweden

IANS  |  Ankara 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Sweden that it should not expect Turkey's backing to join the NATO following the burning of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

"Those who allow such disgraceful acts in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm can't expect good news from us on NATO membership," Erdogan said on Monday at a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

No individual has the freedom to insult the faith of Muslims or other religions, he was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

Saturday's burning of a copy of the Quran by Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, came at a time when Sweden, along with Finland, was seeking Turkey's backing to join NATO.

The bid has been blocked by the Turkish government, which accuses Sweden and Finland of supporting anti-Turkey groups.

The Nordic states have pledged to support Turkey's fight against terrorism and agreed to address Ankara's pending deportation or extradition requests for "terror" suspects. But the Turkish parliament has not ratified their membership yet.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 07:37 IST

