Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Escalating trade war threatens oil demand as Opec+ boosts supply, says IEA

Escalating trade war threatens oil demand as Opec+ boosts supply, says IEA

Oil is trading near $71 a barrel in London after sinking to the lowest since 2021 last week, following Opec+'s decision to gradually restart halted production from April

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

World markets face a surplus of 600,000 barrels a day in 2025, and last week’s surprise announcement by Opec+ could add another 400,000 barrels a day. | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Grant Smith  Global oil demand is under pressure from the escalating trade war at the same time that Opec+ is reviving output, threatening to deepen a supply surplus, the International Energy Agency said. 
A slower pace of oil deliveries in recent months prompted the IEA to trim forecasts for this year’s consumption growth, according to its latest monthly report. World markets face a surplus of 600,000 barrels a day in 2025, and last week’s surprise announcement by Opec+ could add another 400,000 barrels a day, it said. 
“The macroeconomic conditions that underpin our oil demand projections deteriorated over the past month as trade tensions escalated between the United States and several other countries,” the Paris-based agency said. The flurry of tariffs has “tilted macro risks to the downside.” 
 
Oil is trading near $71 a barrel in London after sinking to the lowest since 2021 last week, following Opec+’s decision to gradually restart halted production from April, and President Donald Trump’s on-off announcements of punishing tariffs on China, Europe, Canada and Mexico.  
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, surprised oil traders on March 3 when it agreed that long-delayed plans to gradually increase production would go ahead next month. Trump had called on the cartel to lower fuel prices.  
The IEA, which advises major economies, reduced projections for growth in world oil consumption this year by roughly 100,000 barrels a day to about 1 million a day. Global demand will average 103.9 million barrels a day in 2025, and Asia will account for almost 60% of this year’s growth, it projects. 
The expansion in demand will be eclipsed by another 1.5 million barrel-a-day surge in oil supplies, led by the US, Brazil, Canada and Guyana. As a result, world markets are headed for a surplus even if Opec+ exercises its option to cancel the rest of its scheduled production increases, the IEA said. 

More From This Section

US Canada, US-Canada, US flag, Canada flag

Canada sounds the alarm as US trade war escalates ahead of G7 Summit

Pope Francis

Pope marks 12th anniversary of papacy in hospital, condition improving

Howard Lutnick, Trump's Commerce nominee

They're worth it, even if it leads to recession: Lutnick on Trump policies

Alexsej Besciokov

Who is Alexsej Besciokov, Lithuanian crypto kingpin arrested in Kerala?

Taiwan, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te

Taiwanese prez calls for tougher steps against rising Chinese infiltration

Topics : Oil demand Crude Oil Price Crude Oil OPEC output

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon