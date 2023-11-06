close
Sensex (0.92%)
64958.69 + 594.91
Nifty (0.94%)
19411.75 + 181.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.55%)
6104.65 + 93.30
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
39937.10 + 349.70
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43619.40 + 301.15
Heatmap

EU asks AliExpress for details on measures against illegal products

The Commission said it wants to know what measures AliExpress has taken to comply with DSA rules against the dissemination and sale of illegal products online, such as fake medicines

Mobile, smartphone, apps, app ban, chinese apps, aliexpress

Reuters Brussels
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 6:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The European Commission on Monday ordered Alibaba's AliExpress to provide information on how it tackles illegal products, such as counterfeit goods, sold on its platform by Nov. 27 or face an investigation that could result in fines.

The EU executive said it had sent a request for information to AliExpress in line with newly adopted EU rules called the Digital Services Act (DSA), which requires Big Tech to do more to counter illegal and harmful content on their platforms.

The Commission said it wants to know what measures AliExpress has taken to comply with DSA rules against the dissemination and sale of illegal products online, such as fake medicines.

It said AliExpress must provide the requested information by Nov. 27 after which the Commission will assess its next steps.

"It (DSA) is also there to ensure removal of illegal or unsafe products sold in the EU via e-commerce platforms, including the growing number of fake and potentially life-threatening medicines and pharmaceuticals sold online," EU industry chief Thierry Breton said in a statement.

Breton has in recent weeks sent similar requests for information to Elon Musk's X platform, Meta Platforms and TikTok, asking what they are doing to fight the spread of disinformation.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Also Read

Meghalaya HC pulls up govt for allowing coal export without seeking origin

Haryana planning to erect pillars in Aravalis to prevent illegal mining

Pakistan sets Nov 1 as deadline for illegal immigrants to leave country

Illegal bauxite mining in Jharkhand: NGT forms panel, seeks report

EU Summit to discuss membership of Ukraine in October: EU Council President

Relief materials given by India dispatched to Nepal's quake-affected areas

Israel Defence Forces eliminates Hamas' special security chief Jamal Musa

Hamas using Qatari, Indonesian-funded hospitals for terror, says Israel

India-Nepal border forces hold annual talks, discuss 'mutual issues'

Israeli troops surround Gaza, cut off northern part of besieged territory

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : European Union Alibaba

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEWhatsAppBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon