Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Euro zone consumer inflation dips to 2.8% but core figures remain high

Price growth, now a long way from its peak in double digit territory in late 2022, fell as unprocessed food, energy and industrial goods inflation all slowed

inflation

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Euro zone inflation eased as expected last month but underlying price pressures fell less than forecast, likely boosting the European Central Bank's argument that rate cuts should not be rushed, even if the next move is still going to be policy easing.
 
Consumer inflation in the 20 nations sharing the euro dipped to 2.8% in January from 2.9% in December, in line with expectations and inching towards the ECB's own 2% target, data from Eurostat, the EU's statistics agency, showed on Thursday.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Price growth, now a long way from its peak in double digit territory in late 2022, fell as unprocessed food, energy and industrial goods inflation all slowed.
 
But underlying price growth, a key measure watched by the ECB because it excludes volatile food and energy costs, only dipped to 3.3% from 3.4% and came above forecasts for 3.2%.
 
The mild disappointment came as services inflation held steady at 4.0%, pointing to lingering price pressures, particularly from wages.
 
Although the ECB was adamant last week that a rate cut is not even being discussed, policymakers are sounding increasingly confident that inflation is coming under control, suggesting that the bank was nearing an easing cycle.
 
These bets got another boots overnight when U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took a similarly upbeat tone, openly discussing the possibility of rate cuts, even if he said March was likely too soon.
 
For the ECB, investors now see a combined 142 basis points of rate cuts this year, with the first step in April nearly fully priced in. Markets then see the ECB cutting at each meeting this year.
 
Although the ECB has pushed back on market bets, the actual gap between the sides is rather small and the debate is on whether the first cut should come in April or June, a minor difference given that monetary policy works with a lag of 12 to 18 months.
 
The ECB itself expects inflation to reach its 2% target only in 2025 but market economists and even the bank's own vice president are openly discussing the possibility of faster disinflation.
 

Also Read

Euro zone govt bond yields rise as US CPI keeps rate hike in play

Euro 2024: Ticket sales for European Championship to start soon at $32

Euro zone yields fall, markets price in 50 bps of ECB rate cuts by July

Euro zone yields drop as markets price in ECB interest rate cut in April

ECB set to halt rate hikes as Mideast war casts a shadow over economy

Thailand airport operator expects 8 million Chinese visitors this year

Shell's 2023 profit drops 30% to $28 billion, boosts dividend by 4%

Red Sea disruption causing delays, higher costs: Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden

European Union condemns human rights violations under military in Myanmar

Global affairs becoming more complex, challenging with wars: FM Sitharaman

Energy prices are lower than predicted, overseas trade remains weak, wage growth had defied pessimistic expectations and the labour market has started to soften, all pointing in the direction of easing price pressures.
 
The problem is that a quicker decline in inflation would mean that real -- or inflation adjusted -- interest rates rise, so the ECB would be effectively tightening policy just when prices were coming under control and easing is getting discussed.

Topics : Euro zone Euro zone economy Euro zone inflation Euro zone core inflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon