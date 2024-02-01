Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Global affairs becoming more complex, challenging with wars: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the global situation is becoming more complex and challenging due to wars and conflicts in different parts of the world

Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the global situation is becoming more complex and challenging due to wars and conflicts in different parts of the world.
The Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Hamas war have disrupted the global supply chains, impacting trade.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The minister, while presenting the interim Budget, said that the new world order is emerging and India has successfully navigated the global challenges in fuel and fertiliser price spike.
She also said that strengthening the financial sector in the country has helped make savings, credit and investments more efficient.
All forms of infrastructure are being built in record time, she said.
The government has also provided transparent, accountable, trust-based administration with a citizen-first approach.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war

Israel has right, responsibility to go after Hamas: White House on war

Israel Prez seeks India's help in release of hostages held captive by Hamas

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

US State Secy Blinken to visit Israel on Friday as war with Hamas continues

Tesla to take shareholder vote on shifting incorporation to Texas: Musk

Google Doodle celebrates Mexican archaeologist Alfonso Caso's 128th b'day

US hikes fees for various non-immigrant visas like H-1B, EB-5, and others

US imposes sanctions on Myanmar's military regime three years after coup

16K sheep, cattle stuck on board export ship after Red Sea turn-back

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Fiscal Deficit Finance minister Finance Ministry Global economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon