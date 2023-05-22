close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Meta fined 1.2 bn euros for breaching European Union's privacy laws

The tech giant has also been ordered to stop transferring data collected from Facebook users in Europe to the United States of America

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Facebook's parent company Meta has been fined 1.2 billion euros for violating European Union data privacy laws under the bloc's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Politico reported on Monday. The tech giant has also been ordered to stop transferring data collected from Facebook users in Europe to the United States of America (USA).
GDPR was first implemented on May 25, 2018. The Irish Data Protection Commission, in its decision, said that the company was not sufficiently protecting the European data from Washington's data surveillance practices.

The decision imposed the highest fine on any company under GDPR since it was enforced. The ruling will not only apply to Facebook but to Instagram and WhatsApp also. The ruling, however, provides a grace period of at least five months for Meta to comply.
In the last two years, the Irish regulator has imposed fines against Meta's platforms ranging between 405 million euros and 225 million euros. A fine of 746 million euros was also imposed by Luxembourg recently.  

The issue stems from the disagreement between the EU and the US on data sharing policy. In 2020, the European Court of Justice struck down a data flow agreement known as the Privacy Shield, over the fears of US intelligence services' surveillance practices.
However, the US and EU are in talks about a new data flow deal and it can be announced as soon as July or as late as October, as reported by Politico.

Also Read

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

WhatsApp details privacy and safety features rolled out in 2022

Instagram now lets you add up to 5 'links in bio'. Here's how to do it

Instagram will soon let users add songs in photo carousel: Details here

Pratilipi partners with HarperCollins, to bring 200 e-books on platform

Jet Airways case: NCLAT to pass order on JKC's plea against SBI on May 30

NCLAT upholds NCLT order admitting Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency

L&T bags orders worth over Rs 2,500 crore in Indian, offshore markets

Ex-SoftBank Manoj Kohli joins WeWork India as independent board director


In the absence of the new agreement, companies like Meta are using Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) to transfer data to the US. It had earlier warned that if they stop using SCCs, they might have to shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe.  
According to NYT, Meta said that it would appeal against the ruling.
Topics : Facebook European Union privacy laws Instagram whatsapp BS Web Reports

First Published: May 22 2023 | 3:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sun Pharma Advanced Research loss widens to Rs 81.99 cr in March quarter

Sun Pharma
1 min read

Pratilipi partners with HarperCollins, to bring 200 e-books on platform

Launched three months ago, and targeted at students from the 6th to the 10th grade, Learnflex is accessible on android and iOS operating systems and also on internet browsers
2 min read

Jet Airways case: NCLAT to pass order on JKC's plea against SBI on May 30

Jet Airways
2 min read

NCLAT upholds NCLT order admitting Go First's plea for voluntary insolvency

Go First
1 min read

L&T bags orders worth over Rs 2,500 crore in Indian, offshore markets

L&amp;T Q4 net increases 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Combined revenue of listed Tata group's firms tops Rs 10 trillion

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
5 min read
Premium

Brokerage industry undergoing big transformation: IIFL Securities chairman

R Venkataraman, Chairman, IIFL Securities Ltd
5 min read

TCS-led consortium wins Rs 15,000 crore BSNL 4G network rollout deal

BSNL
2 min read
Premium

A new fintech world is upon us amid funding drought, lower valuations

Fintech
8 min read
Premium

From electronics to semiconductor, MNCs in search of policy stability

MNCs with permanent establishment to pay tax on pre-negotiated income
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon