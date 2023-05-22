close

PM Modi, New Zealand counterpart discuss full range of bilateral ties

Prime Minister Modi met his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins during which they discussed the full range of bilateral ties and ways to expand cooperation in various sectors like trade and commerce

Press Trust of India Port Moresby
Modi, Chris Hipkins

Chris Hipkins, New Zealand PM (Left), PM Modi (Right)

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 2:12 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins during which they discussed the full range of bilateral ties and ways to expand cooperation in various sectors like trade and commerce, education and sports.

Modi arrived here on Sunday on his maiden visit to Papua New Guinea to host a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties.

Modi met Hipkins on the sidelines of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit.

"Giving fresh impetus to India-New Zealand relationship. PM

@narendramodi met PM @chrishipkins of New Zealand in Port Moresby. The two leaders, in what was their first interaction, discussed expanding cooperation in various sectors including trade & commerce, education, culture, sports and people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

"Had an excellent meeting with New Zealand PM @chrishipkins

and discussed the full range of India-NZ relations. We talked about how to improve commercial and cultural linkages between our nations," the prime minister tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 22 2023 | 2:12 PM IST

