close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Extreme weather events over half-century killed 2 mn, $4.3 trn damage: UN

12,000 extreme weather, climate and water-related events over much of past half-century around globe have killed more than 2 mn people and caused economic damage of $4.3 trn, U.N. weather agency said

AP Geneva
United Nations

3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nearly 12,000 extreme weather, climate and water-related events over much of the past half-century around the globe have killed more than 2 million people and caused economic damage of $4.3 trillion, the U.N. weather agency said Monday.

The stark recap from the World Meteorological Organization came as it opened its four-yearly congress among member countries, pressing the message that more needs to be done to improve alert systems for extreme weather events by a target date of 2027.

The Geneva-based agency has repeatedly warned about the impact of man-made climate change, saying rising temperatures have increased the frequency and intensity of extreme weather including floods, hurricanes, cyclones and drought.

WMO says early warning systems have helped reduce deaths linked to climate and other weather-related catastrophes.

Most of the economic damage between 1970 and 2021 came in the United States totaling $1.7 trillion while nine in 10 deaths worldwide took place in developing countries.

WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said the cyclonic storm Mocha that swept across Myanmar and Bangladesh this month exemplified how the most vulnerable communities unfortunately bear the brunt of weather, climate and water-related hazards.

Also Read

Added value to Council: Russia backs India's permanent membership at UNSC

Abolish veto rights or give them to new permanent members in UNSC: India

India asks UNSC reform docs name opponents of African permanent seats

Trai sets nil termination charges on SMS sent during disaster under DM Act

PMO holds high-level review meeting on situation in Uttarakhand's Joshimath

Meta fined 1.2 bn euros for breaching European Union's privacy laws

Climate change to push 30% species over tipping points: Research

PM Modi, New Zealand counterpart discuss full range of bilateral ties

Nasa tracks two large asteroids approaching Earth at more than 30,000 kmph

G20 delegates arrive to warm, traditional welcome in J&K's Srinagar

In the past, both Myanmar and Bangladesh suffered death tolls of tens and even hundreds of thousands of people, he said, alluding to previous catastrophes. Thanks to early warnings and disaster management these catastrophic mortality rates are now thankfully history.

"Early warnings save lives, he said.

The findings were a part of an update to WMO's Atlas of Mortality and Economic Losses from Weather, Climate and Water Extremes, which previously had covered a nearly 50-year period through 2019.

Extreme temperatures were the top cause of reported deaths; floods were the main cause of economic losses.

In Africa, WMO counted more than 1,800 disasters and 733,585 deaths related to weather, climate and water extremes including flooding and storm surges. The costliest was Tropical Cyclone Idai in 2019, which ran to $2.1 billion in damages.

Nearly 1,500 disasters hit the southwest Pacific, causing 66,951 deaths and $185.8 billion in economic losses.

Asia faced over 3,600 disasters, costing 984,263 lives and $1.4 trillion in economic losses that cost mostly due to the impact of cyclones. South America had 943 disasters that resulted in 58,484 deaths and over $115 billion in economic losses.

Over 2,100 disasters in North America, Central America and the Caribbean led to 77,454 deaths and $2 trillion in economic losses.

Europe saw nearly 1,800 disasters that led to 166,492 deaths and $562 billion in economic losses.

Last week, WMO forecast a 66% chance that within the next five years the Earth will face a year that averages 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than in the mid-19th century, reaching a key threshold targeted by the Paris climate accord of 2015.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : weather Disaster United Nations

First Published: May 22 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Birth anniversary, History, and more

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023
3 min read

Krafton's BGMI now available to download on Play Store, govt lifts ban

Battlegrounds Mobile game India, BGMI
2 min read

Amazon Fresh enters over 60 Indian cities with expanded list of groceries

Amazon fresh
1 min read

Sun Pharma Advanced Research loss widens to Rs 81.99 cr in March quarter

Sun Pharma
1 min read

Pratilipi partners with HarperCollins, to bring 200 e-books on platform

Launched three months ago, and targeted at students from the 6th to the 10th grade, Learnflex is accessible on android and iOS operating systems and also on internet browsers
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Investors seek shelter in emerging markets as recession risk hits US

markets
4 min read

'Silly balloon' changed it all: says US President Biden on US-China ties

Joe Biden
3 min read

LIVE: NCLAT upholds NCLT order admitting Go First's plea for insolvency

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Meta fined 1.2 bn euros for breaching European Union's privacy laws

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Modi, Sunak agree to work towards ambitious' FTA during talks in Japan

Modi, Sunak, PM Modi, Rishi Sunak
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon