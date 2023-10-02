close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Expects it to be appropriate to raise rates further: US Fed Governor

Bowman, in prepared remarks to a banking conference, said inflation remains too high and expects progress in lowering it to be slow "given the current level of monetary policy restraint."

US Fed Reserve, Fed Reserve

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman on Monday said she remains willing to support another increase in the central bank's policy interest rate at a future meeting if incoming data shows progress on inflation is stalling or proceeding too slowly.
 
Bowman, in prepared remarks to a banking conference, said inflation remains too high and expects progress in lowering it to be slow "given the current level of monetary policy restraint."
 
"I remain willing to support raising the federal funds rate at a future meeting if the incoming data indicates that progress on inflation has stalled or is too slow to bring inflation to 2% in a timely way," Bowman said.
 
Energy prices also pose a renewed risk to inflation, she said, noting that the latest measure published on Friday of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - the personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) for August - showed that overall inflation rose, in part due to higher oil prices.
 
"I see a continued risk that high energy prices could reverse some of the progress we have seen on inflation in recent months," said Bowman, who has emerged as among the most hawkish members of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.
 
Last month the Fed left its benchmark rate unchanged in a range of 5.25% to 5.5% but projections from policymakers released at the time indicated a majority of them saw one more quarter-percentage point increase by year end.
 

Also Read

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Tesla owners must arbitrate false ad claims over autopilot feature: Judge

Trump denounces biz practices case as 'scam' as he arrives for NY trial

Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at High Commission of India in London

Oil pares gains ahead of US Fed's comments on interest rate moves

Tesla misses market estimates for quarterly deliveries, shares fall 3.7%

Bowman again also took issue with a slate of regulatory proposals being considered by the Fed and other U.S. bank overseers. She said regulators seem to be engaging in "heavy-handed" supervision and should consider if such an approach is appropriate.
Topics : Inflation United States US economy interest rate

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon