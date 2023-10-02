close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Oil pares gains ahead of US Fed's comments on interest rate moves

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were largely steady, up just 12 cents to $90.91 a barrel, after also jumping more than a $1 in earlier trading, and after losing 92 cents on Friday

Jerome Powell, US Fed Chair

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters LONDON
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Oil prices pared gains after earlier climbing $1 on Monday, with questions around supply and global demand and ahead of comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair that could offer insight on future interest rate moves.
Brent December crude futures were up 36 cents to $92.56 a barrel by 1313 GMT, after earlier climbing more than $1. Brent November futures had settled 7 cents lower at $95.31 a barrel at the contract's expiry on Friday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were largely steady, up just 12 cents to $90.91 a barrel, after also jumping more than a $1 in earlier trading, and after losing 92 cents on Friday.
Both benchmarks rallied nearly 30% in the third quarter on forecasts of a wide crude supply deficit in the fourth quarter after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended additional supply cuts to the end of the year.
Investors were waiting on Monday for comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to gauge the central bank's interest-rate path. Hikes to tame inflation can slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with Russia and other allies, or OPEC+, is unlikely to tweak its current oil output policy at a key meeting on Wednesday, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

Also Read

Bitcoin breaches $30k-mark fuelled by Powell's comments, spot ETF filings

Rupee, govt bonds seen steady as Jerome Powell's remarks factored in

Fed's Powell says higher rates may be needed, will move 'carefully'

2% inflation far: Jerome Powell signals two straight interest rates hikes

Fed may tighten financial rules after US bank failures, says Powell

Tesla misses market estimates for quarterly deliveries, shares fall 3.7%

Microsoft's Nadella calls search choice 'bogus' in Google trial: Report

US expands Ford engine probe to 2 motors, nearly 709,000 vehicles

Donald Trump arrives in court for trial scrutinising his business practices

Proud to see bust of Mahatma Gandhi at headquarters: India's Mission to UN

"Oil prices started the week on a strong note amid supply concerns with no policy change by OPEC+ expected, while the avoidance of a U.S. government shutdown over the weekend gave some relief," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading.
Speaking at an event on Monday, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said the group still sees "oil demand as quite resilient this year, as it was last year."
A Reuters survey on Monday showed OPEC oil output rose for a second straight month in September, led by increases in Nigeria and Iran despite cuts by Saudi Arabia.
Pumping more crude supply into the system, Turkey will restart operations this week on a pipeline from Iraq that has been suspended for about six months, Turkey's energy minister said on Monday
Additionally, Saudi Arabia could start to ease its additional voluntary supply cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd), said ING analysts in a note on Monday.
"The Saudis have said that there is still concern over Chinese demand. However, PMI data out over the weekend will provide some confidence."
Official data on Saturday showed that China's factory activity expanded for the first time in six months in September, adding to a run of indicators suggesting the world's second-largest economy has begun to stabilise.
Despite the brighter China news, European manufacturing data showed the euro zone, Germany and Britain all remained mired in a downturn in September - bad news for oil demand.
 
(Reporting by Paul Carsten in London, Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo and Emily Chow; Editing by Kim Coghill, Kirsten Donovan and Sharon Singleton)
Topics : Inflation US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell Interest Rates

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon