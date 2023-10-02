close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Tesla misses market estimates for quarterly deliveries, shares fall 3.7%

The electric-vehicle maker handed over 435,059 vehicles in the three months to Sept. 30, down nearly 7% from the preceding quarter

Tesla

Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 8:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tesla missed market estimates for third-quarter deliveries on Monday as the automaker was forced to curb production due to planned factory shutdowns, sending its shares down 3.7% in trading before the bell.

The electric-vehicle maker handed over 435,059 vehicles in the three months to Sept. 30, down nearly 7% from the preceding quarter.
 
It said that the company's target to deliver 1.8 million vehicles this year remains unchanged.
 
The world's most valuable automaker produced 430,488 vehicles in the third quarter, compared with 479,700 in the second quarter and 365,923 a year earlier.
 
Wall Street on average had expected Tesla to deliver 454,100 vehicles, according to 19 analysts polled by Visible Alpha.
An LSEG-compiled figure of eight analysts put the estimate at 459,949 vehicles, with the lowest estimate at 442,000 and the highest at 511,405.
 

Also Read

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

Tesla recalls 1.1 million electric cars from China over braking defect

Tesla continues to dominate US EV market with a share of over 50%

Tesla raises US prices on Model S, X, and Y EVs: All you need to know

After Centre's demand, Tesla agrees to set up vendor base in India: Report

Microsoft's Nadella calls search choice 'bogus' in Google trial: Report

US expands Ford engine probe to 2 motors, nearly 709,000 vehicles

Donald Trump arrives in court for trial scrutinising his business practices

Proud to see bust of Mahatma Gandhi at headquarters: India's Mission to UN

United Auto Workers union reaches tentative agreement with Mack Trucks

Some analysts believe the factory upgrades could spark a rebound in deliveries in the fourth quarter by allowing Tesla to refresh its line-up with models that could compete better with offerings from U.S. rivals such as Ford and BYD in China.
 
The updated Model 3 has a higher price and its China and Europe deliveries are expected to start in the fourth quarter, while a Cybertruck launch event is also expected later this year.
 
In the third quarter, Tesla cut prices of its premium Model S and Model X by 14-21% in main markets China and the United States.
It also boosted discounts on its mainstay Model 3 and Model Y to as much as over $5,000 in the United States, while cutting prices of Model Y and offering other incentives in China.
 
The company will report third-quarter results on Oct 18.
Topics : Tesla automobile manufacturer automobile industry Electric Vehicles

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon