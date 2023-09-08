Confirmation

Explained: What is in Huawei's new smartphone challenger to Apple?

The US curbs left Apple as the main maker of premium smartphones in China. Over the same period, Apple's market share in China rose to 19 per cent from 11 per cent

Huawei

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 11:54 PM IST
A new series of smartphones launched by China’s Huawei Technologies has drawn global attention for containing technology that indicates the company has managed to overcome US sanctions and could come back as a rival to Apple. In late August, the company unveiled the Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro, and on Friday launched two more smartphones -- the Mate X5 and the Mate 60 Pro+.

What is the Mate 60 Series capable of?

Huawei has mainly advertised the smartphones’ ability to support satellite communications which allow users to place calls or send messages even in areas where there are no mobile signals or internet. The Mate 60 Pro is capable of download speeds exceeding those of top line 5G phones. Chinese buyers comparing the phones to Apple’s latest iPhone 14 have posted reviews online saying they have comparable specifications like storage and memory. The Mate 60 Pro contains more Chinese-made chip components than previous models, TechInsights said.

 What could it mean for Apple?

Huawei was once the world’s largest smartphone firm by sales but saw its market share steadily slump after the US cut its access to chip-making tools essential for producing the most advanced handset models. Its market share in China has fallen to 11 per cent from 27 per cent in 2020.

The US curbs left Apple as the main maker of premium smartphones in China. Over the same period, Apple’s market share in China rose to 19 per cent from 11 per cent.

Analysts say the Mate 60 might mark Huawei's comeback as a rival, with sales helped by patriotic fervor as state media and internet users cheer the launch as a blow against the US. reuters

Topics : Apple iPhone China

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 11:49 PM IST

