Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Modi, Biden stress on importance of Quad in supporting open Indo-Pacific

A joint statement issued after bilateral talks between two leaders also said the Prime Minister looked forward to welcoming the US President to next Quad Leaders' Summit to be hosted by India in 2024

G20 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden (Photo: ANI)

G20 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Friday stressed the importance of the Quad grouping in supporting a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific.
A joint statement issued after bilateral talks between the two leaders also said the Prime Minister looked forward to welcoming the US President to the next Quad Leaders' Summit to be hosted by India in 2024.
The Quad, comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia, has been focusing on practical cooperation to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the region.
The joint statement was issued after comprehensive talks between Modi and Biden to further economic and people-to-people bilateral linkages with the Prime Minister asserting that the friendship between the two nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good.
This is President Biden's first visit to India as US President. The last US President to visit India was Donald Trump in February 2020.
"Prime Minister Modi and President Biden reaffirmed the importance of the Quad in supporting a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific," the statement said.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

PM Modi changes cover image on X to Nataraja Statue at Bharat Mandapam

Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights

SpaceX can't launch its giant rocket again until fixes are made: FAA

G20 Summit: PM Modi holds talks with Biden, emphasises India-US friendship

British PM Rishi Sunak says 'won't rush' into UK-India trade deal

Civil nuclear technology on agenda as PM Modi holds bilateral with Biden

Global emissions not in line to achieve Paris Agreement goals: UN report

India welcomed the US decision to co-lead the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative Pillar on Trade Connectivity and Maritime Transport, further to the US decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) in June 2023, it said.
Continuing to share the view that global governance must be more inclusive and representative, President Biden also reaffirmed his support for a reformed UN Security Council with India as a permanent member, and, in this context, welcomed once again India's candidature for the UNSC non-permanent seat in 2028-29, the statement said.
The leaders also underscored the need to strengthen and reform the multilateral system so it may better reflect contemporary realities and remain committed to a comprehensive UN reform agenda, including through expansion in permanent and non-permanent categories of membership of the UN Security Council, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Joe Biden Quad G20 summit Indo-Pacific

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon