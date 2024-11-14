Business Standard
Home / World News / Explosion outside Brazil's Supreme Court leaves one dead, forces evacuation

Explosion outside Brazil's Supreme Court leaves one dead, forces evacuation

President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva was not in the neighbouring presidential palace at the time of the blast, spokesman Jos Chrispiniano said

Brazil flag

Brazil's federal police said it is investigating and did not provide a motive. | Photo: Shutterstock.com

AP Sao Paulo
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least one explosion Wednesday outside Brazil's Supreme Court killed a man and forced the justices and staff to evacuate the building in the capital of Brasilia, police and firefighters said.

A police statement said an artifact exploded outside the court without providing more details. Local firefighters later confirmed that one man died at the scene, but did not identify him.

The court's justices and staff safely left the building after the incident, which took place at about 7:30 pm local time, shortly after Wednesday's session finished. Jorge Macedo, a staffer at Brazil's top court, confirmed the evacuation to The Associated Press.

 

Local media showed footage suggesting two blasts outside the court, with 20 seconds between the first and the second explosions.

The incident took place in Brasilia's Praca dos Tres Poderes, an area where Brazil's main government buildings are located.

President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva was not in the neighbouring presidential palace at the time of the blast, spokesman Jos Chrispiniano said.

More From This Section

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pakistan employs new measures to deal with smog affecting 70,000 people

Tulsi Gabbard

Donald Trump names Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence

John Thune

US Senate Republicans pick insider John Thune as their next leader

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts parts of Pak, several neighbouring areas

chart

Abu Dhabi's $1 trillion wealth fund rejigs strategy to speed up deals

Police blocked all access to the area where Brazil's Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace are located. The presidential security bureau was conducting a sweep of the grounds around the presidential palace.

Brazil's federal police said it is investigating and did not provide a motive.

The Supreme Court in recent years has become a target for threats by far-right groups and supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro due to its crackdown on the spread of false information.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes has become a target of hundreds of threats since he started investigating riots in government buildings on January 8, 2023, led by supporters of Bolsonaro.

Earlier, another explosion was heard outside Brazil's Congress, but it apparently did not cause damages.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to attend G20 summit in Brazil from November 18-19, says MEA

One of the most important factors that would determine how the rural economy performs in the remaining two quarters of financial year 2025 (FY25) is how prices of major agriculture commodities fare.

Brazil has potential to be major source for India's urad, tur imports: Govt

Amazon forest

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon drops by nearly 31% compared to last year

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Ahead of Xi's trip, Brazil refuses to endorse China's Belt and Road project

Brazil flag

Brazil institute sues social media giants for $525 mn over usage by minors

Topics : Brazil Brazil economy Bomb blast explosion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon