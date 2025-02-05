Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 08:40 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / FBI agents sue over justice dept's effort to ID those probing Trump cases

FBI agents sue over justice dept's effort to ID those probing Trump cases

Donald Trump has made repeated public pronouncements of his intent to exact revenge upon persons he perceives to be disloyal to him

FBI

Representational Image |

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

FBI agents who participated in investigations related to President Donald Trump have sued over Justice Department efforts to develop a list of employees involved in those inquiries that they fear could be a precursor to mass firings.

The class-action complaint, filed Tuesday in federal court in Washington, seeks an immediate halt to the Justice Development's plans to compile a list of investigators who participated in probes of the Jan 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol as well as Trump's hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The lawsuit notes that Trump on the campaign trail "repeatedly stated that he would personify the vengeance' or the retribution, for those whom he called "political hostages, for their actions during the Jan 6 attack.

 

The agents contend the very act of compiling lists of persons who worked on matters that upset Donald Trump is retaliatory in nature, intended to intimidate FBI agents and other personnel and to discourage them from reporting any future malfeasance and by Donald Trump and his agents.

The complaint also cites the Justice Department's firing last week of prosecutors on special counsel Jack Smith's team as proof that the effort to compile the list is rooted in a desire for retribution.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

US will 'take over' the Gaza strip, own it and develop it, says Trump

Construction, US home builing, home

Donald Trump's proposed tariffs risk $29,000 rise in US home building costs

US President Donald Trump

Families sue over Trump's order to halt funds for gender-affirming care

Marco Rubio

El Salvador's offer to jail violent US criminals faces 'legalities': Rubio

US President Donald Trump

Trump sees 'long-term' US ownership of Gaza, doesn't dismiss using military

Donald Trump has made repeated public pronouncements of his intent to exact revenge upon persons he perceives to be disloyal to him by simply executing their duties in investigating acts incited by him and persons loyal to him, the complaint says.

Whatever the Trump administration believes about Plaintiffs' political affiliation, it clearly believes that persons who were involved in the investigation and prosecution of Jan 6 and Mar-a-Lago cases are insufficiently politically affiliated with Donald Trump to be entitled to retain their employment, it says.

A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Xi Jinping's careful reply to Trump tariffs shows China has more to lose

Deepseek, China's AI

Australia bans China's DeepSeek from government tech over security

Elon Musk, Musk

Elon Musk faces long court battle over feud with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

plane crash

Recovery work resumes at site of plane collision near Washington DC

Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard clears Senate panel vote for nomination as director of NI

Topics : Donald Trump Trump Inauguration 2025 FBI Federal Bureau of Investigation US Capitol attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi election 2025 LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon