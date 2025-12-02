Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 06:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt rejects reports of airspace denial to Pak for Sri Lanka aid flight

Govt rejects reports of airspace denial to Pak for Sri Lanka aid flight

The official request for overflight was submitted by Pakistan at around 1300 hours (Indian time) on Monday seeking permission to fly over Indian airspace

India's decisions on airspace permissions are governed by standard operational, technical and security assessments, not political considerations

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

India on Monday expeditiously heeded to Pakistan's request to use Indian airspace to send humanitarian assistance to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, people familiar with the matter said.

They also described as "fake" reports in the Pakistani media that India has not granted overflight facility to Pakistan to send aid to Sri Lanka.

The official request for overflight was submitted by Pakistan at around 1300 hours (Indian time) on Monday seeking permission to fly over Indian airspace, the people said.

Given the fact that the request pertained to humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka, India expeditiously cleared the request and intimated the same to Pakistan at 1730 hours (Indian time) on Monday through official channels, they said.

 

It was processed at the shortest notice period of four hours, they added.

This gesture from India despite Pakistan having banned its airspace for Indian airlines was considered purely on humanitarian grounds, the people said.

"Pakistani media, as usual, is indulging in propaganda and peddling fake news. These allegations are baseless and misleading. All requests for overflight or transit are processed strictly in accordance with established procedures and international norms," said one of the people.

India's decisions on airspace permissions are governed by standard operational, technical and security assessments, not political considerations, the people said.

Reports in the Pakistani media are both inaccurate and irresponsible, they said.

Sri Lanka has been reeling under massive floods caused by a powerful cyclone. Over 390 people were killed due to the floods.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

