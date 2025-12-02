Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israeli forces kill 2 suspected Palestinian attackers in West Bank

Israeli forces kill 2 suspected Palestinian attackers in West Bank

The Israeli military said that troops shot and killed a suspect who stabbed two soldiers as they were confronting him near Ateret, an Israeli settlement in the central West Bank

Israel Flag, Israel

In the southern West Bank, the army said it shot and killed a Palestinian who had earlier carried out a car-ramming attack that wounded a female soldier | (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Jerusalem
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Israeli forces on Tuesday shot and killed two suspected Palestinian assailants wanted in a pair of attacks that wounded three Israelis in the occupied West Bank.

It was the latest burst of violence in the territory, where fighting has spiked in recent weeks.

The Israeli military said that troops shot and killed a suspect who stabbed two soldiers as they were confronting him near Ateret, an Israeli settlement in the central West Bank. It said the incident was under review.

Israel's Mada rescue service said two soldiers were lightly wounded.

In the southern West Bank, the army said it shot and killed a Palestinian who had earlier carried out a car-ramming attack that wounded a female soldier.

 

Also Read

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu submits request for pardon amid his ongoing corruption trial

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel clears proposal to bring remaining 5,800 Jews from India's northeast

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime minister

Israeli PM Netanyahu postpones India visit citing security concerns

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel kills senior Hezbollah official in first strike on Beirut in months

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal calls on Israeli President Isaac Herzog; discusses economic ties

The army said the man attempted to flee as they tried to arrest him near the city of Hebron while endangering the soldiers and he was shot dead.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the suspect as a 17-year-old resident of Hebron.

The Israeli army has stepped up its activities in the West Bank since Hamas' Oct 7, 2023, attack triggered the war in Gaza.

Israel says the offensive is aimed at rooting out militants. But Palestinians say scores of stone throwers, protesters and uninvolved civilians have been killed.

In recent weeks, the West Bank has experienced a surge in settler violence against Palestinian civilians. Meanwhile, Palestinian assailants killed an Israeli man in a stabbing and car ramming attack last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

thailand floods

1,200 dead from floods in Thailand, Sri Lanka; rescue efforts intensify

The charred buildings of Wang Fuk Court housing complex following a deadly fire, in Tai Po, Hong Kong, China, November 28, 2025 | REUTERS

Hong Kong to start independent inquiry into deadly fire as pressure mounts

semiconductor, chip

What is xLight, the chip startup that has won Trump admin's support?

Ukraininan soldiers operate artillery at a position in Sumy region

Ukrainian troops near the front doubt Russia pact will bring lasting peace

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

US vows to refocus G20 on driving growth, prosperity under its presidency

Topics : israel Gaza palestine West Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKTET Admit Card 2025Thailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon