First made-in-China cruise ship to set sail from Shanghai to S Korea

The Adora Magic City will depart from its home port of Shanghai Monday for a six-day trip that will take in South Korea's Jeju island and the Japanese cities of Nagasaki and Fukuoka

A cruise ship holiday means ambling in luxury.

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 9:49 AM IST

By Bloomberg News


China’s first domestically built cruise ship is set to begin its maiden voyage Jan. 1, offering travelers from the mainland a way of getting overseas while still not entirely leaving the comforts of home.
 
The Adora Magic City will depart from its home port of Shanghai Monday for a six-day trip that will take in South Korea’s Jeju island and the Japanese cities of Nagasaki and Fukuoka. Its operator, CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Ltd., is a joint venture between China’s largest shipbuilding company China State Shipbuilding Corp. and Carnival Corp. from the US.

Built by CSSC Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Adora Magic City is 323.6 meters long and can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers in 2,125 guest rooms. The 16-deck liner boasts 22 restaurants and bars — including a mahjong lounge, beer brewery and hotpot outlet, duty-free shops and theaters showing musicals with a decidedly Chinese bent, such as Marco Polo: an Untold Love Story.

State media have touted the ship as a major milestone, evidence the country’s shipbuilders can handle the most challenging of projects, along with aircraft carriers and large liquefied natural gas carriers.

But it’s also a way to ease Chinese into venturing abroad again, while still allowing for food, experiences and surroundings that are intimate and familiar.

Despite steps by authorities to get people flying overseas, such as resuming group tours, appetite for international travel is limited. Morgan Stanley doesn’t expect China’s international air travel to fully recover until 2025, another whole 12 months away at least.

Domestic travel, on the other hand, has sprung back with a vengeance, with locals traversing the vast nation to hit up favorite tourist spots like the Great Wall and the spectacular Karst mountains of Guilin.

The Chinese built and designed Adora, which for now will mainly cruise in short hops around Northeast Asia, is seen as one way of bridging the gap.

“Most of our clients are families with the elderly and kids,” said Liu Liu, a sales rep with local travel agency Chang Tu Travel, which has been booking customers on Adora’s inaugural voyage. 

“Cruise ships offer them a way to travel to different places and still enjoy recreational activities without worrying about traffic jams and lodging,” she said, adding many people had wanted to book to specifically show their support for a China-made liner.

Bookings for Adora’s first sailing opened in September. According to the ship’s official online store on Tmall, a premium cabin for two runs to about 8,500 yuan ($1,200) for a trip in early February, when many Chinese will be heading off for the important Lunar New Year holidays. Tickets for January and most of February are sold out.

“Tickets are pretty hard to book,” Liu said, noting that sailings on Feb. 9 and Feb. 14 were particularly popular. While Valentine’s Day isn’t typically a holiday in China, this year it falls over the Lunar New Year, meaning for many young Chinese couples it will be a double celebration.

Further out, Adora Magic City plans to add Southeast Asia routes and possibly a longer-haul ‘Maritime Belt & Road’ route.
First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 9:48 AM IST

