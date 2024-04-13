Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Five victims die in Sydney stabbing, attacker killed, say police officials

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended condolences to those affected via a post on X

Police

Police (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Sybilla Gross


Sydney police said five victims died in a stabbing incident at a mall on Saturday afternoon, while the attacker was shot dead by authorities. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
There were no indicators at the scene that suggested the incident was terror-related, police said at a televised briefing on Saturday evening. Investigations will continue as authorities attempt to identify the offender, who acted alone, they said.

“I am content that there is no continuing threat,” Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke said.

Footage on social media showed hundreds fleeing the Bondi Junction mall in the Australian city’s eastern suburbs.

Eight people, including a child, had been taken to hospitals across Sydney with traumatic injuries, a New South Wales Ambulance spokesperson said by phone.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended condolences to those affected via a post on X.

Topics : Australia Sydney London stabbing violence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon