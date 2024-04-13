Iran-Israel clash: US sends warships to 'protect' Israeli, American troops

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on lowering prices for American families during an event at the YMCA Allard Center, Monday, March 11, 2024, in Goffstown, N.H.(Photo: PTI)

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, international media reported on Saturday that the United States (US) has deployed its warships to strategic positions to protect Israeli and American troops in the region.

CNN reported that the Pentagon has been actively strengthening air defences for US troops stationed in Iraq and Syria, who have faced over 100 attacks from Iran-backed proxy forces between October and February.

Additionally, the US State Department has cautioned Americans in Israel against travelling outside major cities, citing concerns that a potential Iranian attack on Israel could involve more than 100 drones and numerous missiles targeting military installations.

On Friday, President Biden expressed his anticipation of an Iranian attack on Israel in the near future, reaffirming US support for Israel and vowing to assist in its defence against such aggression.

Israel has been on high alert for an attack from Iran or its proxies, particularly following warnings of retaliation for an assault on Iran’s embassy compound in Damascus, Syria, which resulted in the death of a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ overseas Quds Force and six other officers.

Meanwhile, India has issued travel advisories urging its citizens to avoid visiting Iran and Israel due to the escalating tensions between the two countries. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasised exercising caution for those currently residing in Iran or Israel.

Other countries, including Germany, France, Poland, and Russia, have also advised their citizens against travelling to the region amidst the heightened tensions.

The Iran-backed Lebanese aimed militia, Hezbollah on Friday fired a barrage of missiles towards northern Israel, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israel Defense Forces said some 40 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel. IDF said it also shot down two explosive-laden drones launched by Hezbollah.

Hezbollah-led forces have been attacking Israeli communities and military posts along the border on a near-daily basis since October 8, 2023, after its ally Hamas launched a massacre in Israel, killing 1,200 people.

Following the incident, Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas brigades in Gaza. The death toll in the prolonged war has surged to more than 30,000 as per Palestinian health officials.

Why is Iran preparing to go to war with Israel?

The attack in Damascus earlier this month, which Syria also attributed to Israel, resulted in the death of General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a key figure in Iranian paramilitary operations in Syria and Lebanon. Zahedi’s death marks a significant loss for Iran since the assassination of Gen Qassem Soleimani by the US in 2020.

US promises ‘ironclad’ support for Israel

The Pentagon on Friday emphasised ongoing discussions regarding the steadfast US commitment to Israel’s security in the face of threats from Iran and its affiliates.

US President Joe Biden, on Thursday, reiterated an ‘ironclad’ commitment to Israel against any Iranian attack amid concerns of Tehran launching ‘significant’ strikes in response to the blast at the Iranian consular building in Damascus.

“As I told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel’s security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad. Let me say it again, ironclad. We’re going to do all we can to protect Israel’s security,” the White House chief said.