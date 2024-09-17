Florida will launch probe into Trump's apparent assassination bid: Guv

Business Standard
Florida will launch a state-level criminal probe of the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, Gov Ron DeSantis said

AP West Palm Beach (USA)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Florida law enforcement will launch a state-level criminal probe of the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, Gov Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.
DeSantis told reporters that the suspect is believed to have committed state law violations."

DeSantis' announcement comes a day after Ryan Routh was charged with federal firearms crimes.
Routh did not fire any shots, never had Trump in his line of sight and sped away after an agent who spotted him shot in his direction, officials said.
He was arrested in a neighboring county.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kamala Harris Donald Trump US Elections President poll

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

