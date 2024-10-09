Business Standard
Home / World News / British Foreign Secretary Lammy likely to visit China in bid to reset ties

British Foreign Secretary Lammy likely to visit China in bid to reset ties

Lammy, who has vowed to overhaul Britain's ties with China, will meet Chinese officials in Beijing and representatives of British firms in Shanghai

David Lammy

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy | REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters BEIJING
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy will visit China next week, sources familiar with the plan said, as the new Labour government seeks less confrontational ties with the world's second-largest economy and to resume trade and investment talks.
 
British officials have said they want to recalibrate many of the previous Conservative Party-led government's positions on China, which it described as an "epoch-defining challenge," particularly around accepting Chinese job-creating investment.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

But Britain is unlikely to budge on issues such as Chinese firms' involvement in providing key infrastructure, human rights and restoring the licence of state broadcaster CGTN, as it is controlled by China's ruling Communist Party.
 
 
Lammy, who has vowed to overhaul Britain's ties with China, will meet Chinese officials in Beijing and representatives of British firms in Shanghai, two of the four sources, who all spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.
 
His itinerary has not yet been finalised, however, another person familiar with the planning said.
 
A Foreign Office spokesperson said ministerial travel would be announced in the usual way. China's foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
 

More From This Section

singapore flag

Singapore keeps monetary policy unchanged as inflation risks linger

Israel Flag, Israel

Israel vows to hunt every terrorist, says October 7 will never happen again

The commercial and industrial segment is looking lucrative for energy companies and investors alike

Renewable energy to fall short of UN goal to triple by 2030, says IEA

Seven & i, Japan, Investment, M&A

Seven & i stock rises after report of Couche-Tard raising buyout bid by 20%

global emissions

Global emissions likely have peaked as renewable sources take hold

During a telephone call in August, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who took office the previous month, told Chinese President Xi Jinping their countries must be able to talk frankly about disagreements while pursuing closer economic ties and co-operation on global issues.
 
British finance minister Rachel Reeves is also considering travelling to China in the near future, said two sources.
 
Her visit will aim to revive trade and investment talks that are supposed to take place annually. The last round of the UK-China Economic and Financial Dialogue, as it is called, was held in 2019.
 
China is Britain's sixth largest trading partner, accounting for 5 per cent of total trade, British government figures show.
 
But questions on Hong Kong, espionage accusations, and plans for a new Chinese embassy in London await resolution and may slow plans to resume talks and promises of fresh investment.
 
Last week, two Britons, including a former researcher for a senior British lawmaker, pleaded not guilty to a charge of spying for China.
 
That followed China's accusation in June that British foreign intelligence service MI6 recruited two staff members from unnamed state bodies to act as spies.
 
Beijing is also waiting for a go-ahead on plans to build a new embassy in London after they were thrown out on security grounds in December 2022.
 
In recent years, the two countries have also traded barbs on Hong Kong, a former British colony handed back to Beijing in 1997.
 
More than 180,000 people have moved to Britain from Hong Kong under a special visa programme set up in response to a crackdown on dissent in the Asian financial hub.
 
In September, a senior Labour lawmaker said Britain should outlaw imports of products made by forced labour in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

china Flag, China

China's finance ministry to detail fiscal policy for economy boost on Sat

A scientific, sustainable way to finance climate goals

Decarbonisation of world economy progressing far too slowly: Fitch

Uniqlo

Uniqlo owner seen posting 24% annual profit rise on brand's overseas push

India china, India, China

Time to downgrade Indian stock markets? Sell India, buy China? Analyst view

China market

Chinese market surge: Experts urge cautious entry amid uncertain recovery

Topics : China Britain UK Chinese government UK govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon