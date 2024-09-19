Business Standard
Four security personnel killed in gunbattle with militants in Pakistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, has witnessed numerous attacks on police, security and anti-polio vaccination teams in recent months, along with kidnappings

Gun, Bullet

Representative Image | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Peshawar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

At least four security personnel were killed in targeted attacks and gunbattle with armed militants in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, police said.
In the first incident, unidentified assailants on a motorbike gunned down an official of the paramilitary Levies Force in Karak, a southern district of the province.
The unidentified gunmen shot dead the Levies Force official after he left his home for duty. In another incident, three security personnel lost their lives in exchange of fire with militants in North Waziristan's Boya village.
The KPK province, which borders Afghanistan, has witnessed numerous attacks on police, security personnel and anti-polio vaccination teams in recent months, along with kidnappings of civil and military officials.
 
A bank manager was killed and two others injured as gunmen ambushed their vehicle in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday.
Last week, two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire and killed a policeman guarding a group of polio workers going door-to-door in a vaccination campaign in the same province, making it the second attack on the country's anti-polio campaign in as many days.
Police in the volatile Lakki Marwat district had gone on a protest and called off their days-long protest last week, condemning a spike in militant attacks and targeted killings of police officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pashtuns Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Pakistan army Pakistanis

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

