Home / World News / France provides military intelligence to Ukraine as US freezes vital info

France provides military intelligence to Ukraine as US freezes vital info

The US said Wednesday it had paused its intelligence sharing with Ukraine, cutting off the flow of vital information that has helped the war-torn nation target Russian invaders

Earlier French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Russia has become a “threat to France and Europe” in a televised address. | File Photo: Reuters

AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

France is providing military intelligence to Ukraine after Washington announced it was freezing the sharing of information with Kyiv, French defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Thursday.

The US said Wednesday it had paused its intelligence sharing with Ukraine, cutting off the flow of vital information that has helped the war-torn nation target Russian invaders, but Trump administration officials have said that positive talks between Washington and Kyiv mean it may only be a short suspension.  ALSO READ: Russia scolds France's Macron for pushing Europe towards another world war

American intelligence is vital for Ukraine to track Russian troop movements and select targets.

 

Speaking to France Inter radio on Thursday, Lecornu said France is continuing its intelligence sharing. 

Our intelligence is sovereign, Lecornu said. We have intelligence that we allow Ukraine to benefit from.

Lecornu added that following the US decision to suspend all military aid to Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron asked him to accelerate the various French aid packages to make up for the lack of American assistance.

Lecornu said that in the wake of the US decision, shipments of Ukraine-bound aid departing from Poland had been suspended, adding however that Ukrainians, unfortunately, have learned to fight this war for three years now and know how to stockpile.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Emmanuel Macron US intelligence France

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

