French court upholds Sarkozy's 3 year sentence in corruption case

The Court of Appeal of Paris has upheld a prison sentence of three years, including two suspended, against former French President Nicolas Sarkozy for corruption and influence peddling

IANS Paris
Nicolas Sarkozy, Photo: AP|PTI

Nicolas Sarkozy, Photo: AP|PTI

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 7:02 AM IST
The Court of Appeal of Paris has upheld a prison sentence of three years, including two suspended, against former French President Nicolas Sarkozy for corruption and influence peddling.

According to the court ruling on Wednesday, Sarkozy will only need to serve one year of house arrest with an electronic bracelet, and his civil rights will be deprived for three years.

Right after the ruling, Sarkozy's legal team announced that they would continue to appeal at the highest court, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sarkozy served as French President from 2007 to 2012. He was sentenced in March 2021 to three years in prison for corruption and influence peddling. It was the first time that a former president has been convicted of corruption and sentenced to prison in France.

He was convicted of attempting to bribe, through his then-lawyer, a magistrate with a job offer in Monaco for information about an investigation of his 2007 presidential campaign.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : France corruption

First Published: May 18 2023 | 7:02 AM IST

