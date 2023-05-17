close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pak Police surround Imran Khan's home in search of '30-40 terrorists'

Khan said his re-arrest was imminent. Hours earlier, Islamabad's High Court had granted him a bail extension until May 31, his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said

Reuters
Imran Khan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Asif Shahzad
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that police had surrounded his house and that he expected to be rearrested soon, after the government warned him to hand over supporters who it blamed for attacks on the army.
Khan was arrested by the army on May 9 on graft allegations, which he denies, triggering a wave of violence that has deepened political instability in the South Asian nation of 220 million.
 
The country’s Supreme Court ordered Khan’s release on bail last Friday. But on Wednesday the government accused him of sheltering aides and supporters wanted over the attacks following his arrest, and warned he had 24 hours to hand them over or face a police operation.
 
Khan said his re-arrest was imminent. Hours earlier, Islamabad’s High Court had granted him a bail extension until May 31, his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said.
 
“Probably my last tweet before my next arrest,” Khan tweeted on Wednesday, adding that police had surrounded his house in Lahore.
 

Also Read

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know

Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence

My arrest part of London plan, says Imran; accuses govt of planning arrest

Pak army refuses to exercise restraint on mobs attacking military property

Warner Bros' Discovery gears to set up development centre in Hyderabad

Indian-origin police officer becomes highest-ranking Asian woman in NYPD

Prince Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic' car chase with paparazzi in NYC

Pakistan's Punjab govt gives Imran 24-hr deadline to handover terrorists

Overseas travel ban lifted on Lanka's ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa

In a live video statement, he said his opponents were out to trigger a fight between him and the army.
 
“I’m afraid that this will bring a big backlash that will cause huge loss to our country,” he said. “... If someone thinks that this strategy can win a ban on my party, it is not going to happen.” He demanded a judicial commission headed by the chief justice to probe the violence.
 
Punjab province’s information minister Amir Mir said intelligence and law enforcement agencies had identified that some 30 to 40 people accused of attacking military installations were hiding at Khan’s home.
 
“We’re giving an ultimatum that these terrorists should be turned over to the police, or else there will be action,” Mir told a press conference. He said Khan had 24 hours to surrender the suspects, and that a police operation would be launched if he did not comply.
 
The military had already announced that those who attacked its installations would be tried under army laws, calling the May 9 attacks “pre-planned” and ordered by leaders of Khan’s party, which he and his party deny.
Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan government

First Published: May 17 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pak Police surround Imran Khan's home in search of '30-40 terrorists'

Imran Khan
2 min read

WeWork plunges as 'disruptive' CEO change prompts downgrade: Report

Graph
2 min read

Vedant Fashions promoter plans to sell 7% stake for Rs 1,962 crore

Manyavar owner Vedant Fashions sets IPO price band at Rs 824-866 per share
1 min read

One-fifth of Indians likely to be exposed to below-normal monsoon: SASCOF

monsoon
2 min read

SC directs Manipur govt to ensure peace in the violence-hit state

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Billion new ACs will save lives from soaring temps but will cook the planet

ACs, Air Conditioners
8 min read

Elon Musk criticises working from home as 'morally dubious practice'

Elon Musk
1 min read

LIVE news updates: Go First informs pilots of resumption from May 27

Go First
3 min read

Not stepping down as Tesla CEO, company will start advertising soon: Musk

Elon Musk, Tesla
3 min read

Australia cancels Quad leaders summit after Joe Biden postpones trip

Anthony Albanese, Australian PM elect
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon