close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Warner Bros' Discovery gears to set up development centre in Hyderabad

Warner Bros. Discovery, a global media and entertainment giant, renowned for diverse portfolio of content and brands is making its entry into the vibrant media and entertainment space hub of Hyderabad

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Warner Bros studio

Warner Bros studio | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Warner Bros. Discovery, a global media and entertainment giant, renowned for its diverse portfolio of content and brands is making its entry into the vibrant media and entertainment space hub of Hyderabad by setting up an International Development Centre (IDC) here.

An official release from the State government said IDC is expected to create employment for 1,200 professionals.

IT Minister K T Rama Rao, who is currently touring USA, met Alexandra Carter, Senior Vice President of Finance at Warner Bros. Discovery. The discussions during the meeting highlighted the shared vision of both parties in driving growth and innovation in the media and entertainment industry, further solidifying their partnership for a promising future in Hyderabad.

Warner Bros. Discovery's impressive portfolio of brands includes globally recognised names such as HBO, HBO Max, CNN, TLC, Discovery, Discovery Plus, WB, Eurosport, Animal Planet, Cartoon Network, Cinemax, Pogo, Toon Cart, HGTV, and Quest.

By establishing an office in Hyderabad, Warner Bros. Discovery aims to tap into the immense potential of the Indian market and leverage the city's dynamic ecosystem for media and entertainment.

The IDC in Hyderabad will serve as a strategic hub for Warner Bros. Discovery's operations in India. In its first year of operation, the IDC will employ 1,200 professionals, further expanding its workforce as the business grows. This move highlights Warner Bros. Discovery's commitment to investing in the local talent pool and fostering the development of the media and entertainment industry in Hyderabad, the release added.

Also Read

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' leaked on Twitter, gets 9 mn views

India vs Australia Tests: David Warner scared for future of Test cricket

China to send 3 astronauts to own space station, eyes manned Moon mission

US, Japan sign pact at Nasa Headquarters for deep space exploration

Indian, US space officials discuss human space exploration in Washington

Indian-origin police officer becomes highest-ranking Asian woman in NYPD

Prince Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic' car chase with paparazzi in NYC

Pakistan's Punjab govt gives Imran 24-hr deadline to handover terrorists

Overseas travel ban lifted on Lanka's ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa

World Bank expects UAE's non-oil economy to expand by 4.8% in 2023

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Warner Bros Hyderabad

First Published: May 17 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Google says in compliance with CCI order, pushes ahead with in-app billing

Google
3 min read
Premium

Smashing the glass ceiling from the corner office

Book cover
5 min read

NHPC bags 200MW project worth Rs 1,007.6 cr from Urja Vikas Nigam

Solar panel, solar energy
1 min read

DPIIT takes up startup taxation issue with finance ministry: Secretary

startups
3 min read
Premium

Towards a National Innovation System

Innovation
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Billion new ACs will save lives from soaring temps but will cook the planet

ACs, Air Conditioners
8 min read

Elon Musk criticises working from home as 'morally dubious practice'

Elon Musk
1 min read

LIVE: Police has surrounded my house, arrest imminent, says Imran Khan

Imran Khan
2 min read

Not stepping down as Tesla CEO, company will start advertising soon: Musk

Elon Musk, Tesla
3 min read

Australia cancels Quad leaders summit after Joe Biden postpones trip

Anthony Albanese, Australian PM elect
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon