close
Sensex (0.54%)
65575.60 + 349.56
Nifty (0.55%)
19543.75 + 107.65
Nifty Smallcap (1.05%)
5916.65 + 61.20
Nifty Midcap (0.77%)
40356.80 + 309.30
Nifty Bank (0.63%)
44239.40 + 275.35
Heatmap

Fukushima nuclear plant starts 2nd release of treated wastewater into sea

The plant's first wastewater release began Aug 24 and ended Sept 11. In the second discharge it plans to release another 7,800 metric tons of treated wastewater into the Pacific Ocean over 17 days

Japan Fukushima water release

Japan's government has set up a relief fund to find new markets and reduce the impact of China's ban.

AP Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant said it began releasing a second batch of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea on Thursday after the first round of discharges ended smoothly.
Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said workers activated a pump to dilute the treated water with large amounts of seawater, slowly sending the mixture into the ocean through an underground tunnel.
The plant's first wastewater release began Aug 24 and ended Sept 11. In the second discharge it plans to release another 7,800 metric tons of treated wastewater into the Pacific Ocean over 17 days.
The wastewater discharges, which are expected to continue for decades, have been strongly opposed by fishing groups and neighboring countries including South Korea, where hundreds of people staged protest rallies. China banned all imports of Japanese seafood, badly hurting Japanese seafood exporters.
Japan's government has set up a relief fund to find new markets and reduce the impact of China's ban.

Also Read

Japan to release treated radioactive water starting August 24; details here

UN nuke chief to visit Fukushima plant, see preps for release of wastewater

Fukushima residents cautious as wrecked nuclear plant releases wastewater

S Korea shoppers stock up salt as Japan plans to releases Fukushima water

S Korea endorses safety of Japan's plans to release Fukushima plant water

Ramaswamy slams Zelenskyy as he seeks more US funds to hold Ukraine polls

Japan issues tsunami advisory after an earthquake near its outlying islands

US deepening intelligence cooperation with Asian countries to counter China

Typhoon Koinu pounds Taiwan with heavy rains, winds, schools, biz closed

IMF expects continuing US support for Ukraine despite Congress dropping aid

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Japan Fukushima nuclear plant

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Cup England Schedule & SquadAsian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallySikkim flash Flood

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon