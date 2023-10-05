close
Japan issues tsunami advisory after an earthquake near its outlying islands

Japan is one of the most earthquake prone places on earth. A massive quake in 2011 caused a tsunami that destroyed huge swaths of northern Japan and caused a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant

japan flag, Japan

Photo: Unsplash.com

AP Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 9:52 AM IST
Japan has issued a tsunami advisory after an earthquake near its outlying islands. Officials say a potential tsunami could reach one meter in height.
The advisory, which appears to be the lowest level of warning, asks people on islands in the Izu chain, which stretches south from the center of the main Japanese island of Honshu, to stay away from coasts and river mouths, according to NHK TV.
Japan is one of the most earthquake prone places on earth. A massive quake in 2011 caused a tsunami that destroyed huge swaths of northern Japan and caused a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Japan Earthquake Tsunami

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 9:52 AM IST

