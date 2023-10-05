close
IMF expects continuing US support for Ukraine despite Congress dropping aid

The US has already sent or committed $ 69.5 billion in military, financial, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, according to the Institute for the World Economy in Kiel, Germany

IMF, International Monetary Fund

International Monetary Fund (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Kyiv
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 8:30 AM IST
Officials from the International Monetary Fund say they expect the United States will continue playing its key role in amassing multinational support that has helped keep Ukraine's economy afloat during Russia's invasion.
That's despite Congress recently passing a short-term funding package that averted a US government shutdown but dropped $ 6 billion in aid to Ukraine. It's not clear if, when, or how that aid instalment might be restored.
The US has already sent or committed $ 69.5 billion in military, financial, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, according to the Institute for the World Economy in Kiel, Germany.
President Biden has made an announcement ... that he is fully committed to supporting Ukraine," Uma Ramakrishnan, IMF European department deputy director, said at a news conference Wednesday in Kyiv.
And so from our standpoint, the baseline assumption remains that the US remains committed."

She added that it is premature for us to comment on what will materialize or not because we have to wait for the process to play out."

Officials from the Washington-based IMF also said Ukraine's economy was showing surprising resilience despite widespread damage from Russia's war.
The Ukrainian economy has shown improving growth and lower inflation this year after the disastrous loss in 2022 of around a third of its output, including from war destruction and Russian occupation of key industrial areas.

Key to that improvement has been foreign financial aid, which gets less attention than military supplies but helps Ukraine keep paying civil servants and pensioners. It also has helped keep people's savings and salaries from vanishing due to price spikes.
The budget aid means Ukraine's government can avoid using the central bank to print money to cover its bills an emergency necessity it turned to in the first days of the invasion, but a practice that can lead to runaway inflation.
Annual inflation has fallen from 26 per cent in January to 8.6 per cent in August. The central bank on Monday was confident enough in the stability of Ukraine's currency to drop a fixed exchange rate imposed at the start of the war.
The IMF is lending Ukraine $ 15.6 billion over four years. That should clear the way for a total of $ 115 billion from donor countries that is expected to cover the government's financing needs.
The IMF loan helps bring in funds from other donors who are reassured by the IMF's review of Ukraine's economic practices and requirements to improve governance and fight corruption.
Ukraine is making good progress on passing legislation on a specialised anti-corruption prosecutor, said IMF Ukraine mission chief Gavin Gray. Bills were introduced in September ahead of a December deadline under the loan agreement.
IMF loan agreements with Ukraine before the war had stalled due to a lack of progress in curbing corruption and the influence of politically influential business moguls.
These oligarchs have kept a low profile since the invasion, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fired several top government officials suspected of misconduct to show he is serious about fighting corruption.
Ukraine's economy "is certainly adapting to the war environment and showing remarkable resilience," with increasing consumer demand boosting growth, deputy mission chief Nathan Epstein said.
He added that economic growth should be at the upper end of the IMF forecast of 1 per cent to 3 per cent this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IMF Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict United States US Congress

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 8:30 AM IST

